Commenters praise Lee Kuan Yew as old clips of him taking on Western journalists resurface online

SINGAPORE: A new generation of Singaporeans now has access to seeing founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew challenging one Western media outlet after another, thanks to the work of a TikTok user.

Mr Lee was well known to be combative with international journalists. Through his many interviews, he did not hesitate to clash with interviewers when he felt it was necessary.

Over the past few days, a content creator under an account named Petrova (@raotasmi6wo) posted three clips on TikTok, showing the outspoken Mr Lee.

The first clip perhaps shows best his attitude, as it begins with him saying that American journalists are not allowed “to assume a role in Singapore that the American media play in America, that is, that of invigilator, adversary and inquisitor of the administration. If allowed to do so, they will radically change the nature of Singapore society, and I doubt if our social glue is strong enough to withstand such treatment.”

Mr Lee took exception to TIME, Asiaweek, the Far Eastern Economic Review, and the Asian Wall Street Journal, among others.

In 2000, he was asked by the American journalist Charlie Rose if he believed in a free press, or even the idea of a free press.

“I believe in truth,” Mr Lee answered. “And I don’t believe the press should be crusading and putting a spin on things.”

The second video, which has almost 500,000 views, shows him sparring with an interviewer from the BBC programme HARDtalk, touting Singapore’s achievements and defending its policies on capital punishment.

At one point, he asks, “Why do you start with the assumption that your interviewee is always dumb and that you are smarter than him? Why do you assume that Asians are somehow unable to understand Western ways of life, and that they would be so much better if they would become more like the West?”

In the third video, he was shown telling CNN’s Fareed Zakaria an emphatic “no” to Singapore wanting to be like America with its drug problems and its gun problems.

Judging from the responses from TikTok users, Mr Lee still has many fans, and may have even gained some new ones, who praised him for his direct, no-nonsense ways.

“I miss my founding father!! So eloquent and direct and funny,” a commenter wrote.

“I never get tired of watching him answering the press,” added another, while one said they watch his videos every year.

“He was not a fool. Very intelligent, very bright, very funny, and wasn’t scared to give you his opinion about America. And I agree with him. One great man,” a TikTok user chimed in.

“Singapore is lucky to have a leader like LKY. Such a great leader,” another wrote.

“This guy is much more intelligent than any of his interviewers ever,” a commenter observed. /TISG

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