ComfortDelGro announces new hotline for cross-border bookings to JB from Sept 25

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro announced that from Sept 25, Singapore commuters will be able to book a ride to Johor Bahru through its new hotline, 6552 1111, with trips to Larkin Sentral set at a fixed fare of S$80, the taxi operator said on Facebook on Thursday (Sept 18).

Taxi stand pick-ups from Ban San Street will cost S$60, while rides from Changi Airport will cost S$120, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

The hotline is available at all times, but travellers are advised to book up to 24 hours before their intended pick-up time. While same-day requests can be made, they will depend on driver availability.

Only Singapore- and Malaysia-registered taxis are licensed to run cross-border services, as approved by Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s Agensi Pengangkutan Awam Darat. These taxis can pick up and drop off passengers anywhere within their own country, but once across the border, they must use the designated terminal—Singapore taxis at Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru and Malaysian taxis at Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore.

When asked why the hotline was only being launched now, even though LTA has allowed call bookings for cross-border services since September last year, ComfortDelGro told CNA that the hotline was introduced to better manage and support the growing number of cross-border bookings, which were previously handled by the Singapore-Johor Taxi Operators Association.

The company noted that 90 of its taxi drivers are licensed to operate cross-border services. It also said that bookings will later be available on its Zig app, with more details to be announced in due course. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)