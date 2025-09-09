// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
30.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore buildings
Photo: Freepik/freestockcenter
SG EconomySingapore News
2 min.Read

Combined wealth of Singapore’s richest 50 individuals climbs 23% to US$239B amid ‘stronger-than-expected’ economic growth: Forbes

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: The combined wealth of Singapore’s 50 richest individuals and families rose 23% to a record US$239 billion (S$306.23 billion), as 41 of them gained more wealth.

According to Forbes, the rise came as Singapore’s economy grew 4.3% in the first half of 2025, helped by what it described as an “export overdrive” amid tariff-related uncertainties.

The wealth of Facebook co-founder and long-time Singapore resident Eduardo Saverin, who has held the top spot for the third year in a row, jumped from US$14 billion to US$43 billion, supported by a rally in Facebook parent Meta Platforms’ shares following an artificial intelligence (AI)-fuelled advertising surge.

Real estate magnate Kwek Leng Beng and his family, who run Singapore’s second-largest property developer City Developments Limited (CDL), climbed two spots to second place with US$14.3 billion, amid a boardroom brawl involving him and his son earlier this year.

Robert and Philip Ng, whose fortune slipped due to weakness in Hong Kong’s property sector, ranked third with US$14.1 billion.

See also  Singapore Police Force greets everyone a Merry Christmas with viral music video

In fourth place were the heirs of paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, who died last month at the age of 98. The Goh family’s fortune reached US$13.1 billion, boosted by a near 30% rise in shares of Nippon Paint Holdings, which last year acquired US chemicals firm AOC.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics co-founder and chairman Li Xiting ranked lower than last year with US$13 billion, placing him in the top five.

New York-listed Sea’s three cofounders, Chairman and CEO Forrest Li, COO Gang Ye, and Shopee chief product officer David Chen, saw their wealth rise as second-quarter revenue across Sea’s digital entertainment, e-commerce, and fintech increased.

Mr Li climbed six places to sixth with US$11.2 billion, Mr Ye moved to 13th with US$6 billion, and Mr Chen jumped 22 spots to 28th with US$2 billion.

After seven years, Teo Swee Ann of Espressif Systems and the Ng family of Pan-United rejoined the list with US$1.5 billion and US$1 billion, respectively.

See also  Not a real solution: Extra $3 surcharge for taxis at Changi Airport not enough for petrol costs plus long wait times

Singapore’s gaming billionaire, Razer co-founder Min-Liang Tan, who lifted his fortune to US$1.7 billion and appeared on the cover of Forbes Asia’s September issue, was also on the list, as reported by Malay Mail.

Forbes said two from last year dropped off the list as the minimum net worth rose to a record US$1 billion from US$870 million. /TISG

Read also: Goh Cheng Liang, Li Xiting, and Forrest Li lead Forbes’ Singapore’s richest in 2025; number of SG billionaires rose to 49

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore reclaims 800 hectares of land at Pulau Tekong for military use, freeing up mainland for new housing and amenities

SINGAPORE: Singapore has reclaimed about 800 hectares of land...

HDB resale prices dip 0.1% in August, transactions fall 14.3% amid ‘seasonal’ slowdown, analyst says

SINGAPORE: The Housing & Development Board’s (HDB’s) flash report...

Job hunting? SMRT may be the right fit for you

SINGAPORE: SMRT, the operator of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit...

Singapore’s big workforce shift: AI and the JSSEZ are redrawing the map

JOHOR BAHRU/SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Johor-Singapore Special...

Singapore Politics

Singaporeans cheer WP team as Parliament opens, but many ask where Mama Bear Sylvia Lim is

SINGAPORE: To mark the opening of the 15th Parliament...

PSP chief Leong Mun Wai: It seems train disruptions are our new normal

SINGAPORE: The secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, Leong...

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

© The Independent Singapore

// //