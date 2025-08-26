Coleman Wong makes Hong Kong proud by being the first athlete to reach the US Open’s main draw

Coleman Wong Chak-lam from Hong Kong made history by becoming the first ever from the city to reach the US Open main draw in the modern era. The 21-year-old athlete defeated Britain’s Billy Harris with a final score of 6-3, 6-4 in a match that lasted over an hour.

With this, Wong is set to play against American Aleksandar Kovacevic in his first-round match, and he will receive his largest prize money so far in his sporting career, no matter the outcome.

“At the moment I don’t know what I’m thinking… It was tough last night. I didn’t sleep the best knowing how close I was,” Wong said.

He added, “I know I have the level, and I know I just need to be calm and to play my game. I’m in the main draw and I want to go for more.”

Wong’s potential US Open journey

If Wong, ranked 174th, clinched victory against Kovacevic, who is currently ranked No. 71, he would then face either Ugo Humbert from France or Adam Walton from Australia. Furthermore, if Wong gets into the third round of the competition, there would be a huge possibility that Audrey Rublev, last year’s Hong Kong Open winner, would be his opponent.

Moreover, Wong will earn US$110,000 (S$148,500) by advancing to the first round of this season’s final Grand Slam.

On social media, netizens expressed their support for the athlete. One netizen remarked that Wong has been breaking records and also setting new ones.

Another netizen shared that it was so fun to witness a large group of Hong Kong fans supporting the athlete.

“Don’t let this slow you down! 3 more rounds👏,” one more netizen stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleman Wong 黃澤林 (@coleman_wong)



According to the Hong Kong China Tennis Association, Ip Koon Hung was the last player from Hong Kong to play in the main men’s singles draw at the US Open in 1947.

Only two athletes from Hong Kong have ever successfully played in major tennis tournaments during the Open era, and the most recent was back in 1954. The first player from Hong Kong to play at Wimbledon was Ip Koon Hung from 1951 to 1952. He was followed by Edward Tsai, who eventually reached the second round from 1953 to 1954. Since then, no Hong Kong player has appeared in a Grand Slam tournament until now.

Wong reached his highest ranking of 128th in September last year. He had also won the boys’ doubles title at the US Open in 2021.