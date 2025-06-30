Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka dance French Open hard feelings away in a viral TikTok post

PARIS, FRANCE: Top athletes Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka put to rest any speculation of lingering tension between them following their French Open final match by dancing on a TikTok post.

On social media, Sabalenka posted: “TikTok dances always had a way of bringing people together 🕺😜.”

Netizens said that the two are now on good terms. One wrote in the comments section: “This healed something in me.” “This is great for tennis and for sports in general. Rivalry does not mean enemy. Love and respect you both ❤️❤️❤️,” said another. “Ohhh, the timeline has been blessed 🙏🏻,” gushed a delighted fan. “Love it…best way to put to rest rumours of a rivalry,” remarked a fourth fan.

However, some netizens think that the video might be for show only. A sceptic wondered: “Is this damage control to keep Arya S. from being dragged…. Coco being the bigger person 🧐 🧐🧐🧐 yeah cute…tsk tsk.” “It still changed me the way I feel about her [Sabalenka] I don’t think I’ll ever respect her again,” declared an exasperated netizen. “She’s doing this to not have haters. She don’t care about Coco.” “This is ridiculous. Coco needs to stay away from that woman and as far away as she can,” chimed in a Gauff fan while another huffed: “It’s a shame Coco is taking part in this clown show.”

Another netizen stated: “It’s giving PR / reputation management. Next time, think before you speak, @arynasabalenka !”

After their intense match at the 2025 French Open, Sabalenka stated that Gauff “won the match not because she played incredible,” but because she made a lot of mistakes. Gauff admitted that she was tempted to get even with Sabalenka publicly, but once she apologised, even if it took a while, the American was quick to forgive and not hold any grudge.

Gauff declared: “I’m not the person that will fuel hate in the world… I think people were taking it too far … It was just really targeting and saying a lot of things that I felt were not nice. I didn’t want to fuel that more.”

“I preach love, I preach light… I just want us to be Kumbaya, live happily, Hakuna Matata [“no worries” in Swahili], and be happy here,” she added.

Later, Sabalenka admitted that she “was just completely upset,” and her emotions got the better of her. She now hopes that the TikTok video can show that everything is well between the two.

Sabalenka said: “We are good, we are friends… I hope the US media can be easy on me right now.”