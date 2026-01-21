// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
30.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
2 min.Read

CNY surcharges already? Hair salon asked client to pay extra S$2 on Jan 18

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Is it just us, or are Chinese New Year surcharges coming earlier than ever?

On Jan 6, a netizen took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to upload a photo of a receipt that showed that a Chinese New Year surcharge had already been applied to the bill for his meal. S$1 had been added to his order of chicken curry and otah.

While such surcharges, though they hardly make Singaporeans happy, are nothing new, some have pointed out that, since the actual date of the holiday is not until Feb 17, nearly a month away, it’s too early to charge extra in the name of the Lunar New Year.

When a man visited a hair salon at Plantation Plaza in Tengah on Jan 18 (Sunday), he was surprised to be charged an additional S$2 for his haircut. He told Stomp that no one told him about the charge before the haircut began, and neither were there any signs around the establishment informing clients about the surcharge.

See also  Huawei slammed by consumer watchdog after thousands disappointed by $54 National Day promo

As the procedure was about to begin, he decided to go through with the haircut anyway, even though he found the surcharge to be unreasonable, given that the Chinese New Year is some weeks away.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the salon in question, Minna Haircare Studio, the person in charge said that it was common for business establishments to impose Chinese New Year surcharges to cover labour and operating costs.

unnamed 1
Photo from Google

The hair salon begins imposing these charges one month ahead of the festivities.

She added that these charges are explained to clients, who have the freedom to walk away if they are dissatisfied with paying extra. Shin Min Daily News reported seeing signage that indicated a Chinese New Year surcharge was in effect.

It is within businesses’ rights to impose surcharges during the festive season, given possible higher prices for raw materials as well as a heavier demand for labour.

See also  KF Seetoh: Now that Tharman has stepped down, Jurong voters must be allowed to vote

Below are samples of Chinese New Year surcharges that Singaporeans have encountered in the past few years.

Screenshot 2025 01 28 at 12.59.45%E2%80%AFPM e1738070855637

Screenshot 2025 01 28 at 12.29.33%E2%80%AFPM e1738070493428

However, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) has said that merchants must be transparent about higher prices during Chinese New Year. CASE noted last year that in 2022, there had only been four complaints about these surcharges. This number rose to six in 2023, and then nine in 2024, CNA reported.

In January 2025, a man was surprised when a non-Chinese eatery imposed a S$1 Chinese New Year surcharge for main dishes, S$0.30 for sides and S$0.20 for drinks.

At around the same time, another man expressed dismay at being charged an additional S$1 after he ordered just one more piece of tau kwa. 

/TISG

Read also: ‘It’s only January’: Diner ‘crashes out’ after spotting $1 CNY surcharge on his receipt weeks before holiday

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore job postings expected to continue downward trend in the near term: Indeed

SINGAPORE: Job postings in Singapore are expected to remain...

32 y/o Singaporean woman earning S$4k a month says she’s ‘tired, burnt out, and wants to quit’

SINGAPORE: After nine years in the workforce, one 32-year-old...

OpenAI to introduce ads to free and lower-tier ChatGPT subscribers to address soaring costs

SAN FRANCISCO: OpenAI said it will start testing advertisements...

Quiet cutting: How companies quietly remove staff without paying severance

SINGAPORE: Apparently, there is a new passive-aggressive way to...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

© The Independent Singapore

// //