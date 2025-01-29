Featured News Food

CNY surcharge? Man asked to pay an additional $1 after ordering one more piece of tau kwa

ByAnna Maria Romero

January 29, 2025

SINGAPORE: A man was not too pleased when the cai fan or economy rice he ordered was not so economical. He was asked to pay an additional $1 for one more piece of tau kwa.

In a post on COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Tuesday (Jan 28), the netizen wrote that he had bought his cai fan at Bishan Bus Interchange. In addition to the $1 Chinese New Year surcharge, he paid $1 for fried noodles with egg.

However, when he asked for another piece of taw kwa, the stall staff charged him another $1.

Though the post author did not identify the stall where he bought his economy rice, he posted a photo of a sign at the stall stating that from Jan 28 to 31 (Tuesday to Friday), the stall would charge an additional $1 per plate or box, presumably as a surcharge that is not uncommon for this time of year.

Many believe these surcharges are justified, given that staff who come to work on public holidays must be paid more. Due to high demand, some raw materials, including food items, may also become more pricey during this time.

See also  Year of Rat hails easy ride for Trump but bumps for Harry and Meghan

Nevertheless, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said that it received nine complaints last year over CNY surcharges, CNA reported on Monday (Jan 27). In contrast, there were only six in 2023 and four in 2022.

The report added that CASE is asking vendors to be direct with consumers about surcharges, which can be as high as 30% for various services, such as manicures, pedicures, and car washes.

At least the vendor in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE post had done just that: inform would-be diners that they would be paying more this week.

Nevertheless, many commenters agreed with the post author that the charge for tau kwa was too high.

“Another $1 for tau kwa is ridiculous,” one commenter opined. Others who felt that the stall owner was overcharging the post author said the stall, and others who did the same, should be boycotted.

Another Facebook user pointed out that this surcharge is not implemented in fast food joints. “Plain profiteering that anyone can avoid. I go to fast food outlets without any additional charges during this holiday.

See also  'U only do this once a year' — Netizens school newly-wed who resents giving away ang paos

It is within your call to make the decision,” they wrote. /TISG

Read also: ‘Festival Surcharge 10%, but CNY hasn’t even started!’ — Singaporeans shocked by customer’s receipt

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Singapore News

Letter from the publisher: Embracing the year of the snake

January 29, 2025 Kumaran Pillai
Asia Featured News

Commenters scoff after Thai govt advises using digital paper offerings during CNY to reduce air pollution

January 29, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Singapore News

MOH: 1,115 GP clinics to stay open during CNY public holidays

January 29, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Featured News Singapore News

Letter from the publisher: Embracing the year of the snake

January 29, 2025 Kumaran Pillai
Featured News Food

CNY surcharge? Man asked to pay an additional $1 after ordering one more piece of tau kwa

January 29, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
SG Politics

Ex-WP MP Leon Perera announces move to New York

January 29, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Asia Featured News

Commenters scoff after Thai govt advises using digital paper offerings during CNY to reduce air pollution

January 29, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.