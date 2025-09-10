CIMB Singapore CEO Victor Lee resigns, starts gardening leave; CFO Andrew Boey steps in as officer-in-charge

SINGAPORE: CIMB Singapore CEO and Growth Markets CEO Victor Lee Meng Teck has resigned to pursue other opportunities, with his gardening leave effective the same day the bank announced his resignation on Tuesday (Sep 9).

CIMB Singapore CFO Andrew Boey will step in as officer-in-charge to assume day-to-day leadership responsibilities and ensure continued progress and stability in the bank, while CIMB Group CEO Novan Amirudin will act as CEO for the bank’s growth markets.

“Victor has been instrumental in transforming and institutionalising CIMB Singapore for continued sustainable success. The Group extends its sincere appreciation to Victor for his contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours,” Mr Novan said.

Before joining CIMB, Mr Lee held key roles at Fullerton Financial Holdings and major banks, including United Overseas Bank (UOB), Standard Chartered and Citibank.

He was also named one of the “Top 50 Most Promising Young Leaders” in 2008 by The Asian Banker. /TISG

