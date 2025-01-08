SINGAPORE: Get your cameras ready because Chinatown is about to go all out for the Year of the Snake! From Jan 8 to Feb 27, 2025, the streets will be dripping in colour, buzzing with energy, and basically throwing the ultimate Chinese New Year party.

According to the Chinatown Festival Committee, this year’s theme, “Ushering Fortune and Unity for a Prosperous New Year” (福满人间迎新春，灯照万户庆团圆), embodies the ‘collective hope for a year filled with joy, harmony and good fortune.’

Streets will come alive with vibrant decorations

Chinatown is well-known for its breathtaking decorations during the Chinese New Year celebrations, and this year is set to be just as spectacular if not more.

The streets will be adorned with a beautiful array of lanterns and decorations stretching across New Bridge Road, Eu Tong Sen Street, South Bridge Road, and Upper Cross Street.

Locals and visitors alike can also look forward to firecrackers, illuminated trees draped in vibrant lanterns, and golden ingots, adding an extra sparkle to the festive mood.

In addition, a striking eight-meter-tall “Tree of Fortune” will stand tall, symbolizing abundance, wealth, and renewal for the year ahead.

Importance of Chinatown CNY Celebration

Ahead of the grand opening ceremony of the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebrations on Jan 8, Minister Josephine Teo reflected on the significance of the event.

She highlighted that the celebrations are a beloved tradition that brings families, friends, and the diverse community together to welcome the Chinese New Year with joy and togetherness.

She continued, “This year’s theme of fortune and unity reminds us of strengthening bonds within our families and community as we move towards a prosperous new year. I am heartened to see the vibrant lantern displays and performances showcasing our local talents.”

Ms Lim Shoo Ling, Director of Segment Marketing & Visitor Experience at the Singapore Tourism Board, also shared her excitement about the event.

She said, “Chinatown will once again be illuminated by a dazzling array of lights for the Chinese New Year celebrations, a longstanding tradition that continues to captivate.”

She added, “The celebrations remind us of the rich cultural heritage we are privileged to enjoy in Singapore. We invite locals and visitors to revel in the spirit of Chinese New Year at Chinatown – a time of renewal, hope, and anticipation of the blessings the new year will bring.”

Here’s what to look forward to:

Opening Ceremony

Event: Grand Opening Ceremony – “New Year, New Beat”

Date & Time: Jan 8, 6 pm



Hosts: Mark Lee and Cheryl Yao

Broadcast: If you can’t make it in person, catch the live stream on Channel 8, King Kong Media’s Facebook page, and Chinatown Festivals’ Facebook and YouTube pages.

Guests of Honor for Grand Opening

Esteemed guests will grace the grand opening ceremony: Mr Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, along with Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Digital Development and Information, Minister-in-charge of Smart Nation and Cybersecurity, Second Minister for Home Affairs and Adviser to Jalan Besar GRC GROs (Kreta Ayer—Kim Seng).

Together, they will officially launch the highly-anticipated Street Light-Up and kick off the vibrant celebrations.

Countdown Party

Date: Jan 28

Event: Countdown Party featuring live performances, music, and dance, all building up to an exciting countdown to the Chinese New Year.

Place: Banda Street Open-Space Carpark

Festive Fair

Date: Dec 30 to Jan 28, 2025

Place: Open space in front of People’s Park Complex, Chinatown Street Stalls (starts on Jan 8)

Weekend Stage Shows

Date: Saturdays and Sundays, Jan 11, 12, 18 and 19, 2025.

Place: Kreta Ayer Square

Featured image by Chinatown Festivals