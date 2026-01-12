China’s Yantai Penglai International Airport crowned world’s most beautiful

CHINA: Yantai Penglai International Airport’s new Terminal 2 isn’t just a place to catch a flight anymore—it’s officially a global showstopper. The terminal has been named the world’s most beautiful airport by the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture awards, putting this coastal Chinese city firmly on the world design map.

The recognition comes as part of the 2025 Prix Versailles list of the 72 “World’s Most Beautiful” projects, a collection that celebrates standout architecture across categories ranging from museums and hotels to airports and sports venues. Across 25 nations, this year’s front-runners share a common strand — audacious design that salutes culture, complements people, and respects the planet.

Established in China’s eastern Shandong Province, Terminal 2 stretches across an immense 167,000 square meters, but its size does not feel crushing. Rather, the building looks as if it’s flowing naturally out of its environs. Its sweeping roof and soft, wave-like curves mirror Yantai’s seaside character and take visual cues from the nearby Kunyu Mountains, giving travellers a sense of place the moment they arrive.

Beyond its looks, the terminal is designed with people in mind. Its smart E-shaped layout keeps passengers moving smoothly while minimising impact on the land. Inside, warm natural materials and generous daylight replace the usual airport stress with a surprisingly peaceful atmosphere—more like a modern gallery than a transit hub.

Other airports also earned praise this year. Terminals in Marseille Provence and Roland Garros airports in France, as well as Kansai International Airport in Japan, were honoured for their interiors, while Portland International Airport in the United States stood out for its exterior design.

One notable omission from the list was Singapore’s Changi Airport, a longtime favourite among travellers worldwide.

Launched in 2015 and announced annually at UNESCO headquarters, the Prix Versailles awards celebrate architecture that goes beyond aesthetics—recognising spaces that tell stories, serve people, and connect beautifully with their environment, and this year, Yantai Penglai International Airport’s Terminal 2 did exactly that.