Monday, July 14, 2025
3D Rendering futuristic robot technology development, artificial intelligence AI, and machine learning concept. Global robotic bionic science research for future of human life.
Photo: Depositphotos/BiancoBlue
SG Economy
2 min.Read

China’s Manus AI shifts global HQ to Singapore

Gregory Yap
By Gregory Yap

SINGAPORE: Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Manus AI has shifted its headquarters from China to Singapore. This will permit access to key resources like Nvidia’s high-quality chips, which are facing more restrictions in China due to U.S. export controls.

Opening its new HQ in the city-state, Manus also plans to hire more than 20 local professionals, including AI engineers and data analysts, adding skills and funding to the area. The shift also saw it lay off staff in China, with about 40 core personnel transferred to Singapore.

It signals confidence in Singapore as an AI hub. Manus AI’s consumer-focused technologies, such as Doubao’s voice cloning and video creation, could motivate local entrepreneurs and grow the tech scene. With operations in Tokyo and California, this change makes Singapore an important link between Eastern and Western tech markets.

The global generative AI market, which deals in tools for creating text, videos, images and other content, is seeing strong growth. Industry estimates put its global value at US$36.6 billion (S$49.41 billion) in 2024 and could reach US$67.18 billion this year. This is forecast to grow to US$763.75 billion by 2032.

However, this also brings challenges for Singapore. Manus is backed by a US$75 million investment from Benchmark Capital that valued it at US$500 million. This means local companies in Singapore will struggle to compete for talent and investment against such well-resourced companies.

The expansion of Manus AI and other AI firms means that Singapore’s ecosystem needs to address potential shortages, especially in AI infrastructure like data centres and graphics processing units (GPUs). This means local players will face heightened competition as they are often smaller in scale and either embrace rapid innovation or carve out a niche to survive.

It also pulls Singapore into the drama of the U.S.-China tech rivalry, with the firm already under scrutiny by the U.S. Treasury Department. This is similar to concerns over Tiktok’s data practices. This highlights a turbulent regulatory and political landscape.

For entrepreneurs and companies in this space, the situation will increase the need to balance compliance with innovation. Meanwhile, authorities will have to strike a balance between maintaining Singapore’s neutral status while also supporting tech growth. Companies like Shein and TikTok similarly maintain corporate HQs in Singapore.

Attracting companies like Manus is more than just an economic shift; it’s a strategic move. It signals strong sentiment in Singapore as an international business hub, but it also requires the state to keep promoting an environment that supports tech development while managing the challenges of global tech competition.

The Independent SG

