CHINA: In a provocative move that has set the internet ablaze, a prominent Chinese professor has proposed a radical solution to the country’s demographic dilemma.

With a staggering 35 million more men than women, the consequences of China’s one-child policy are now a pressing issue. The suggestion? Encourage international marriages by importing foreign brides.

Ding Changfa, from Xiamen University, has ignited a firestorm with his proposal that Chinese men should look abroad for wives, specifically targeting countries like Russia, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Pakistan, as per a report published by SCMP.

His rationale? To alleviate the marriage pressures faced by rural Chinese men, who are expected to provide housing, cars, and exorbitant bride prices far beyond their average annual income.

The reaction has been explosive.

Critics have likened the idea to human trafficking, raising ethical concerns and fears of cultural clashes. Yet, some men see it as a viable solution, arguing that foreign brides are more affordable and possess traditional virtues.

The debate rages on, with some drawing parallels to the automotive industry, suggesting that opening the marriage market to international competition could drive down ‘prices’ and improve ‘quality.’

Meanwhile, professional matchmakers are already capitalizing on this demographic disparity, offering China-Russia matchmaking services.

What is a leftover man in China?

The term “leftover man” (剩男, shèngnán) in China refers to unmarried men who are considered to have passed the typical age for marriage in their society, as highlighted in a story from What’s On Weibo.

This concept is a counterpart to the more widely discussed term “leftover woman” (剩女, shèngnǚ), which describes unmarried women in a similar situation.

The term is often used in a cultural context where marriage is seen as a key milestone in adult life, and there is social pressure to marry by a certain age.

The “leftover man” label can carry connotations of being less desirable in the marriage market, potentially due to factors such as economic status, educational background, or personal preferences.

Why are there many single people in Singapore?

In the Quora platform, the question of why many Singaporean people are unmarried by the age of 30, especially men, the responses indicate economic pressures, shifts in societal norms, and the focus on education and career advancement.

Many respondents emphasize the financial challenges in Singapore, particularly the expense of housing, as a major obstacle to marriage. These are some of the responses:

“For today’s generation, marriage is seen as an enhancement to an already satisfying life, ideally making it even more rewarding. To achieve this, one must be stable both financially and emotionally.

The younger generation is preoccupied with studying and passing exams, followed by two years of compulsory military service for males and then working long hours with limited time for socializing.

The census revealed that singlehood is more prevalent among men with lower levels of education and women with higher levels of education.

Singapore’s social and cultural landscape has evolved; being single is so normalized that it no longer raises eyebrows.

Adding marriage to the mix of education, career, and travel can feel like a step back, especially if children come into the picture.”

A Reddit forum user said, “For individuals currently unattached, marriage and settling down do not appear to be immediate goals, nor are they actively seeking romantic partners.

The motivations behind their single status are diverse, ranging from a preference for personal independence and freedom to financial considerations, a desire to remain child-free, introversion, or negative experiences from previous relationships.

It’s unclear whether this observation is specific to my immediate social circle or if it reflects a broader trend of singlehood in Singapore.”

As the conversation continues, one thing is clear: China’s ‘leftover men’ crisis is far from resolved, and the search for a solution is becoming increasingly global.

In Singapore, being a “leftover man” is by choice.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)