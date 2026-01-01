// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, January 1, 2026
26.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: The White House / Daniel Torok (Public Domain)
Asia
2 min.Read

China wraps up “Justice Mission 2025” military drills near Taiwan, raising regional tensions

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

BEIJING: China’s military announced Wednesday that it had “successfully completed” a two-day show of force in the waters surrounding Taiwan, marking the latest display of strength in a long-running standoff over the self-governing island.

The exercise, called “Justice Mission 2025,” was described by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as a test of its troops’ “integrated joint operations capabilities.” Senior Capt. Li Xi, a spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, stressed that China’s forces would remain on high alert, continue intensive training, and act decisively against anyone seeking to push Taiwan toward independence.

A video released with the announcement featured stirring martial music but gave few concrete details about what the drills actually involved or when they officially ended. Earlier statements suggested operations ran Monday and Tuesday, leaving observers unsure if any activity extended into Wednesday.

Taiwan: A constant flashpoint

Taiwan has long been one of Beijing’s most sensitive issues. The island has governed itself since 1949, when the Nationalists retreated there after losing China’s civil war. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly vowed to bring it under control if necessary.

See also  The story behind the sale of the 'Billion Dollar Whale' book

Over the past few years, Beijing has stepped up the frequency and scale of military exercises near the island, regularly sending warplanes and naval vessels into Taiwan’s vicinity. In his New Year’s Eve address, President Xi Jinping referenced Taiwan indirectly, speaking of the “bond of blood and kinship” between people on both sides of the Strait and calling reunification “an unstoppable trend of the times.”

Global concern and reactions

The drills have not gone unnoticed internationally. Japan’s Foreign Ministry described the exercises as “an act that escalates tension in the Taiwan Strait,” urging peaceful resolution through dialogue. In November, Japan’s prime minister hinted that military action could not be ruled out if Taiwan were attacked.

The Philippines, too, voiced alarm. Defense Minister Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. said China’s maneuvers “undermine stability in an already fragile geopolitical environment,” warning that the impact stretches beyond Taiwan to the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, in December, the United States announced a potential record arms package for Taiwan, which Beijing sharply criticized. However, President Donald Trump, toned down fears, remarking his constructive and encouraging relationship with Xi and China’s extensive history of directing naval maneuvers in the zone.

See also  Dr Mahathir moves on, Mazlee mousetrapped

As 2025 ended, the PLA trainings serve as an unambiguous cue of the unsettled rigidities in the Taiwan Strait. For Taiwan, other neighbors in the region, and international authorities, the maneuvers indicate that Beijing is resolute in asserting control and prepared to activate its military strength to safeguard what it sees as its territory.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

New Year’s Eve beach bust: Pattaya officers sweep tourist strip, detain eight for soliciting

PATTAYA — On New Year’s Eve, Chon Buri Immigration...
Singapore News

Digital M&A: Why Southeast Asia Is catching up faster than anyone expected

Southeast Asia's digital businesses crossed a maturity threshold in...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Digital M&A: Why Southeast Asia Is catching up faster than anyone expected

Southeast Asia's digital businesses crossed a maturity threshold in...

Singapore’s Economy Beat the Odds in 2025 — So Why Doesn’t It Feel Like a Win?

We ended 2025 with a robust 4.8% economic growth...

Woman imprisoned for more than eight months after biting female colleague’s fingertip

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old Chinese national recently got into a...

Dispute over $5 durian at Bedok ends with buyer calling the police

SINGAPORE: After the attendant at a fruit stall in...

Business

Tinder tops list for job seekers turning to dating apps amid tough job market

While Singapore's fresh graduates are turning to building businesses...

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Singapore Politics

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

© The Independent Singapore

// //