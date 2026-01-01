China wraps up “Justice Mission 2025” military drills near Taiwan, raising regional tensions

BEIJING: China’s military announced Wednesday that it had “successfully completed” a two-day show of force in the waters surrounding Taiwan, marking the latest display of strength in a long-running standoff over the self-governing island.

The exercise, called “Justice Mission 2025,” was described by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as a test of its troops’ “integrated joint operations capabilities.” Senior Capt. Li Xi, a spokesperson for the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command, stressed that China’s forces would remain on high alert, continue intensive training, and act decisively against anyone seeking to push Taiwan toward independence.

A video released with the announcement featured stirring martial music but gave few concrete details about what the drills actually involved or when they officially ended. Earlier statements suggested operations ran Monday and Tuesday, leaving observers unsure if any activity extended into Wednesday.

Taiwan: A constant flashpoint

Taiwan has long been one of Beijing’s most sensitive issues. The island has governed itself since 1949, when the Nationalists retreated there after losing China’s civil war. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly vowed to bring it under control if necessary.

Over the past few years, Beijing has stepped up the frequency and scale of military exercises near the island, regularly sending warplanes and naval vessels into Taiwan’s vicinity. In his New Year’s Eve address, President Xi Jinping referenced Taiwan indirectly, speaking of the “bond of blood and kinship” between people on both sides of the Strait and calling reunification “an unstoppable trend of the times.”

Global concern and reactions

The drills have not gone unnoticed internationally. Japan’s Foreign Ministry described the exercises as “an act that escalates tension in the Taiwan Strait,” urging peaceful resolution through dialogue. In November, Japan’s prime minister hinted that military action could not be ruled out if Taiwan were attacked.

The Philippines, too, voiced alarm. Defense Minister Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. said China’s maneuvers “undermine stability in an already fragile geopolitical environment,” warning that the impact stretches beyond Taiwan to the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, in December, the United States announced a potential record arms package for Taiwan, which Beijing sharply criticized. However, President Donald Trump, toned down fears, remarking his constructive and encouraging relationship with Xi and China’s extensive history of directing naval maneuvers in the zone.

As 2025 ended, the PLA trainings serve as an unambiguous cue of the unsettled rigidities in the Taiwan Strait. For Taiwan, other neighbors in the region, and international authorities, the maneuvers indicate that Beijing is resolute in asserting control and prepared to activate its military strength to safeguard what it sees as its territory.