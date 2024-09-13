China vows to ‘pulverize’ any foreign incursion into the South China Sea including the U.S.

BEIJING: In a bold declaration at the Xiangshan Forum, a prestigious defence conference in Beijing, Lieutenant General He Lei of the Chinese army vowed that China would not hesitate to crush any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory, particularly in the South China Sea.

Speaking to an international press corps, the Chinese general underscored China’s firm resolve to protect its territorial integrity against any hostile actions.

Big “no-no” to foreign incursion

The statement comes amidst heightened tensions between China and the United States over China’s assertive stance in disputed maritime regions, including the South China Sea.

Recently, the area has witnessed several high-profile confrontations between Chinese and Philippine vessels, with China laying claim to almost the entire sea despite an international court ruling against its assertions.

In a report published by France24, General He emphasized China’s desire for peace in the South China Sea but warned that any attempts by the United States to escalate tensions, either directly or by encouraging other nations, would be met with a resolute response from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

He described the PLA’s readiness to defend China’s sovereignty and maritime rights with firm determination, staunch will, strong capability, and effective means.

China seeks global peace amid tension with U.S.

On a more conciliatory note, General He expressed China’s hope for a resolution to the tensions with the United States, stating that the onus lies on Washington. He also confirmed the attendance of US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase at the Xiangshan forum, highlighting China’s desire for a constructive dialogue.

General He called for a partnership between the two countries and their respective military groups, emphasizing the pursuit of a win-win cooperation that contributes to regional and global peace, security, and stability.

The Xiangshan forum, often seen as China’s counterpart to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, is hosting more than 500 representatives from over 90 countries and international organizations.

The event is set to feature official speeches and a roundtable discussion involving top military representatives from countries such as Russia, Pakistan, Singapore, Iran, and Germany, among others, promising a robust exchange of views on global defence and security issues.