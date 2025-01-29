SINGAPORE: A Chinese resident in Lion City recently shared an eye-opening incident where her visiting father was fined S$300 (US$220) for spitting in public, only to find that mainland online observers largely supported the penalty rather than sympathizing with the offender.

A strict enforcement of public hygiene

According to a recent South China Morning Post report, on Jan 14, the woman, who is seeking work in Singapore, took to the Chinese social media platform RedNote to explain how her father was fined for spitting into a manhole. An officer from Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) witnessed the act and immediately issued a fine.

Her post, which warned others not to appeal to the NEA (as she claimed they would reject such attempts), sparked widespread conversation. She also informed her followers that if her father failed to pay the fine by Feb 10, he could face a court appearance and potentially a hefty fine ranging between S$2,000 and S$10,000 (US$1,500 to US$7,000).

Failing to attend court could result in arrest and even imprisonment for up to two months. The woman, however, backed the strict approach, calling it “a nice law” and urging people to avoid breaking it in the future to protect public spaces and their wallets. She further advised spitting into tissues before properly disposing of them.

Support from online observers

Her post received significant support from various online communities, with many applauding Singapore’s strict stance on public hygiene. A Malaysian user expressed approval of the punishment, stating that spitting in public is unsanitary, while another observer from Thailand suggested the fine should be raised to S$3,000 (US$2,000). A third comment proposed that China adopt similar penalties, highlighting the widespread spitting behaviour in Chinese public spaces.

Concerns about the behaviour of Chinese tourists have been prominent in Singapore since the country eased visa restrictions for mainland visitors in Feb 2024. Reports circulated on RedNote warning Chinese tourists to adhere to Singapore’s strict public conduct laws, which are far more rigid than those many are accustomed to in China, where minor offences like jaywalking or public nudity often go unpunished.

