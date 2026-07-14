How Johor gave the ex-PM a new lifeline for freedom

MALAYSIA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition made the freedom of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak one of the principal themes in their campaign in Johor.

The arguments were that Najib would be freed if Barisan Nasional (BN) registered a landslide win in the elections in Johor.

Their opponents from the Perikatan Nasional (PN) questioned why PH was making the freeing of Najib a big issue, saying the same coalition was hitting hard in elections for the release of Anwar Ibrahim from jail in the past.

Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) Information Chief, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, in fact, asked why Anwar insisted that the Johor State Election should not turn into a platform to bring the agenda of releasing any prisoner.

“[Anwar] has repeatedly stated that the Johor elections cannot be made the capital for the Johor state election campaign. Whereas everyone knows these elections are only for the state of Johor, and they do not change the central government. What is so worrying, Datuk Seri? Back then in 2018, Pakatan Harapan itself made the release of Datuk Seri as a campaign agenda for PRU2018, even included it in the Mahathir Declaration,” he said in a Facebook post last week.

Anwar had said during the campaign that some parties were eager to return to power for the sake of freeing Najib.

The question everyone, including Najib, is asking is whether it is true that the former PM will be released after the massive BN win in Johor.

Yesterday, Najib posted on Facebook asking when he would be released.

“I think PH can’t lie to the people of Johor. That if BN wins big in Johor, Najib goes free. So, is Najib free today? Around what time?”

Besides the sarcasm, Najib probably knows that the camp in United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) that wants him to be released sooner rather than later will up the pressure on Anwar and will pursue his efforts at getting a pardon from the King.

The jailed ex-PM also posted a series of graphics showing the campaigns of the Pakatan Harapan leaders against his release since 2022, in which they focus on the 1MDB issue and claims of Najib siphoning money from the country.

The posters are dated 2022 and 2026, showing the same campaigns by PH that revolve around Najib and 1MDB over the years.

Najib accompanied the posters with a quote: Did I not say that already?

Nevertheless, Najib had support from his son, Nazifuddin Najib, who is also the Langkawi UMNO chief.

His statement caused a controversy after he suggested that a big BN win would signal public support for his father’s release.

“If we win big, it will send a signal that (Johor voters) still cherish Bossku and hope that Bossku can be with the people,” he told reporters on July 2.

“If we need to win in order to free Najib, then let’s win big to prove that the people still love Najib and want him to be released. Anyone who loves Najib should continue voting for BN so that we can ensure Bossku can come out,” he reportedly said.

This raised questions, along with statements from parties opposed to Anwar, about whether the Johor elections might turn into a referendum on Najib’s fate.