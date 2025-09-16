China ramps up diplomatic drive at Xiangshan Forum amid regional tensions

HONG KONG: China will host its annual Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a high-profile security conference intended to strengthen its tactical diplomatic relations and spread its international power. The three-day forum, opening on Wednesday, is set against a backdrop of escalating tensions in East Asia and growing scrutiny over China’s military ambitions.

According to the latest Reuters report, analysts and diplomats expect Beijing to seize the opportunity to promote President Xi Jinping’s vision for a new international order—one that challenges what he describes as “hegemonism and power politics,” a pointed reference to US dominance in global affairs. This narrative, first outlined by Xi earlier this month, will likely take centre stage as Chinese officials address over 1,800 representatives from 100 countries, including military officers, academics, and policymakers.

While Western powers like the United States are sending relatively low-level delegations—Washington is represented by its defence attaché in Beijing—China is positioning the forum as a global counterpoint to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, traditionally the region’s premier security forum.

For foreign attendees, particularly from neighbouring and Western countries, the forum represents more than just political posturing—it offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the world’s largest armed force and one of the most secretive.

“There’s little transparency in how the PLA operates, especially after the recent purges,” said James Char, a China military analyst at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. “This is one of the few venues where foreign delegates can try to gather technical and structural insights directly.”

In recent years, China has unveiled cutting-edge military technologies, from hypersonic missiles to submersible drones and long-range nuclear delivery systems. Many of these were showcased during a military parade earlier this month. However, questions persist regarding their combat preparedness and operational potency. With more than a dozen high-echelon PLA generals booted out in the recent anti-corruption cleanup—some intimately associated with Xi—the event may also help international observers understand the changing power structure within the very powerful Central Military Commission.

As the forum unfolds, the world will be watching not only the speeches and panels—but also the quieter conversations in hallways and banquet rooms, where the real insights into China’s military intent may surface.