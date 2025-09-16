// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 16, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Xi Jinping says rough seas ahead for China as the country celebrates its 75th anniversary
International
1 min.Read

China ramps up diplomatic drive at Xiangshan Forum amid regional tensions

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

HONG KONG: China will host its annual Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a high-profile security conference intended to strengthen its tactical diplomatic relations and spread its international power. The three-day forum, opening on Wednesday, is set against a backdrop of escalating tensions in East Asia and growing scrutiny over China’s military ambitions.

According to the latest Reuters report, analysts and diplomats expect Beijing to seize the opportunity to promote President Xi Jinping’s vision for a new international order—one that challenges what he describes as “hegemonism and power politics,” a pointed reference to US dominance in global affairs. This narrative, first outlined by Xi earlier this month, will likely take centre stage as Chinese officials address over 1,800 representatives from 100 countries, including military officers, academics, and policymakers.

While Western powers like the United States are sending relatively low-level delegations—Washington is represented by its defence attaché in Beijing—China is positioning the forum as a global counterpoint to the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, traditionally the region’s premier security forum.

See also  PM taking Covid-19 vaccine a powerful message: NHA chief RS Sharma

For foreign attendees, particularly from neighbouring and Western countries, the forum represents more than just political posturing—it offers a rare glimpse into the inner workings of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the world’s largest armed force and one of the most secretive.

“There’s little transparency in how the PLA operates, especially after the recent purges,” said James Char, a China military analyst at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies. “This is one of the few venues where foreign delegates can try to gather technical and structural insights directly.”

In recent years, China has unveiled cutting-edge military technologies, from hypersonic missiles to submersible drones and long-range nuclear delivery systems. Many of these were showcased during a military parade earlier this month. However, questions persist regarding their combat preparedness and operational potency. With more than a dozen high-echelon PLA generals booted out in the recent anti-corruption cleanup—some intimately associated with Xi—the event may also help international observers understand the changing power structure within the very powerful Central Military Commission.

See also  Partial lockdown in Beijing as UK virus variant detected

As the forum unfolds, the world will be watching not only the speeches and panels—but also the quieter conversations in hallways and banquet rooms, where the real insights into China’s military intent may surface.

Hot this week

Singapore News

A national service-themed museum is set to open by 2030

SINGAPORE: The National Service Pavilion, currently being built at...
Singapore News

Another day, another train disruption, but some in Singapore are keeping score

SINGAPORE: There were two disruptions to train services in...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

A national service-themed museum is set to open by 2030

SINGAPORE: The National Service Pavilion, currently being built at...

Another day, another train disruption, but some in Singapore are keeping score

SINGAPORE: There were two disruptions to train services in...

SG man & Vietnamese wife each fined S$3,500 for lying to ICA about living together; man charged woman S$1K monthly marriage fee

SINGAPORE: A couple has been slapped with a substantial...

Foreign freelancers beware: Those caught without work passes face up to S$20K fine, 2 years’ jail

SINGAPORE: In a joint statement issued late last week,...

Business

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore

// //