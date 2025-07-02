China overtakes Japan as top choice for budget-conscious Singaporeans in June

SINGAPORE: Budget Singaporean travellers have flocked to China instead of Japan in the June holiday season. According to multi-currency wallet YouTrip, there was a 58% surge of Singaporean travellers to China in June due to its affordability and the growing allure of Chinese culture, food, and shopping.

Singapore Business Review reported that the rise in travel to China highlights its affordability and the variety of experiences offered by major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. Travellers were also drawn to popular Chinese brands such as Pop Mart, Hai Di Lao, and Chagee, which appeal to those interested in exploring modern Chinese culture and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, over 80% of Singaporeans travelled within Asia, with China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand among the most visited destinations. While Western countries like the US, UK, and Australia remained popular with culture and adventure seekers, Singaporean travellers who went there focused on thrifting, eating home-cooked meals, and enjoying free outdoor activities.

About one in four Singaporeans visited multiple destinations. However, the report noted that travellers’ spending in North Asia was three times higher than in food haven Southeast Asia, driven by shopping at retail outlets like Miniso in China, GU in Japan, and Olive Young in South Korea. Budget travellers also preferred convenience stores and food courts to save.

Notably, Millennials (30 to 44) and Gen X (45 to 59) made up most of the June holiday crowd, often travelling as families, as they prioritised affordable and short-haul trips.

While younger Gen Z travellers (18 to 29) visited a wider variety of destinations for immersive and experience-driven travel over shopping, seniors (60+) opt for slower-paced trips and all-inclusive tours, often skipping overcrowded countries like Japan. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)