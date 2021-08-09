Children spotted assisting old lady pushing cardboard trolley

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The kind gesture of a group of children assisting an old lady pushing a cardboard trolley has garnered much praise among netizens.

“What a beautiful sight to behold,” wrote Facebook page ROADS.sg on Saturday (Aug 7), after sharing a clip of children extending a hand to an elderly lady pushing a cart filled with cardboard scraps.

According to the post, a member of the public in a vehicle saw the old lady crossing while stopped at a traffic light along Serangoon Road.

As the woman struggled with her cart, “out of a sudden, all these children together helped her to push,” the caption noted.

“Very beautiful to see how pure the children’s heart is. Kudos to this lady who had led the kids.”

At one point, one of the boys placed his hand out towards a fellow student to remind him to keep off the road.

“Such are values more important than grades,” commented Facebook user Dennis Lim who spotted the gesture.

The video ended with the lights turning green, prompting the individual inside the vehicle to turn off the camera.

The group was still manoeuvring their way around the yellow raised markings.

Members from the online community were quick to commend the efforts of the lady and children.

“Now, this is the kind of content that is worth celebrating!!! Good lads,” said Facebook user Jag Leo.

Meanwhile, the issue of the elderly engaged in strenuous labour was highlighted within the comments.

“On one hand, yes, it’s beautiful watching youngsters helping an old lady. On the other hand, it’s sad to see an old lady this age still collecting cardboard to survive,” noted Facebook user Vincent Poon. /TISG

Read related: 79-year-old says she is collecting cardboard to pass time and get some exercise

