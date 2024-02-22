The illegal immigration crisis in America has become a major talking point for both sides of the political spectrum. A recent statement from a woman in Chicago is gaining attention, saying she is “done” with the issue and claiming that the government should not place illegal immigrants in their neighborhoods. She asserts that she is a “free Black woman” and that this is how “they” live.

Fox News states, Chicago residents expressed anger at local leaders during a city council session, citing frustrations over the surge in illegal immigrants nationwide. Hundreds of millions in taxpayer funds were approved by city and state officials to support over 35,000 migrants relocated to Chicago and its suburbs in 18 months.

Furthermore, residents criticized neglect of American communities, urging leaders to prioritize local needs. They condemned the allocation of additional funds for migrants, demanding officials donate their salaries instead.

Despite state pledges of $182 million and $70 million from Cook County, Mayor Brandon Johnson faces pressure to cover $70 million in migrant service costs. Transparency measures, including a public spending tracker, aim to address taxpayer concerns.

Following that, a conservative X user alleges that Trump claimed that jail cells are being emptied out in foreign countries for this. This is an allegation, but most who are living in sanctuary cities are stating that it is what they’re feeling.

Moreover, X users state that more residents need to speak out just like this woman did. If the Democrats are unclear of what their position should be, their voters need to show them what it should be. Regardless, the 2024 elections will be an intense race between the Republicans and the Democrats.

