Cheryl Chan walks away: PAP MP quits politics after two terms, citing family over parliament

SINGAPORE: Cheryl Chan, former East Coast Group Representation Constituency (GRC) Member of Parliament (MP), made public her desire to step down from her position and stay away from politics to spend more time with her family. She made the announcement on Apr 21 through a Facebook post. Chan admitted that it was a difficult decision to make, and she made the choice only after exhaustive reflection.

Thankful for the chance to serve

A recent article published by Mothership quoted her as saying, “It had been challenging since my father was ill in 2022. After his passing a year ago, I decided to give time to my family,” Chan confided.

Chan also articulated her deepest gratitude to the residents and expressed indebtedness to those who have been her constituents since 2015, when she was elected as a Member of Parliament.

Likewise, Chan stated how thankful she was to the inhabitants of Fengshan and East Coast, who gave her the opportunity to serve. “Your care and concern, suggestions, and feedback made possible what we have in the community today. You gave me the chance to raise topics of concern in Parliament, through various feedback channels to the Government, and constantly made me think of what can be improved.”

Additionally, she also articulated her appreciation to her helpers, civic associates, collaborators, and contributors for making a difference in tasks and endeavors that she thought she could not do as an individual.

She voiced out her earnest THANK YOU to all those who have been on the political journey with her. “Your care, love, and support got me going in the toughest time. These shared moments and thoughts will always stay with me. Fengshan will always be home to me and have that special place in my heart.”

Cheryl Chan, group chief strategy and sustainability officer at ST Engineering, was positioned in Fengshan Single Member Constituency (SMC) when she entered the political realm in 2015.

At that time, she earned the position, garnering 57.5% of the vote.

In the 2020 General Election, Fengshan SMC was incorporated into East Coast GRC.

The PAP East Coast team, which was comprised of DPM Heng Swee Keat, Tan Kiat How, Jessica Tan, Maliki Osman, and Chan, won with 53.39% of the votes.

In the 2025 GE, it is not definite yet on who the PAP will be picking up to stand in the East Coast GRC.

On Apr 16, the PAP showed a website that displayed what has been accomplished on the East Coast, what resident Singaporeans can expect, and what needs to be worked on for the benefit of the city-state.