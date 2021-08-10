- Advertisement -

Singapore — Chef Benny Se Teo took to Facebook to express his unhappiness with the state of the tiles used in the renovation of his home.

Mr Teo minced no words when he wrote in a post last Thursday (Aug 5), that the tiles have come to look like “an unwashed coffee shop toilet” after only two to three months of cleaning “plus 3 professional ‘cleaning sessions’.”

He added that he also has “Italian flooring” that was warping “by the day.”

“Really gives the local tiles industries a very bad name !!!,” wrote the chef/restauranteur, who has been in the industry since starting the casual Western restaurant, Eighteen Chefs, in 2007.

Mr Teo identified his main contractor by name, and appealed to the public to “Please avoid using them at all cost !!!”

He included several photos on his post, including screenshots of the company that supplied the tiles, RICE home decor, and pictures of the “warp” of his living room tiles.

The noted chef wrote in a comment “You really give the tiles industries a very bad name…SHAME ON YOU!!!”

To make matters worse, Mr Teo wrote in another comment, it seems that the main contractor and the tile supplier are blaming each other.

And the chef also wrote that he had paid “6 figure upfront” for this renovation.”

“Will not hesitate to sue one of them,” he added.

Commenters on Mr Teo’s post agreed that those who had worked on his floor had done a very poor job indeed.

Mr Teo followed up his initial post with another one on Sunday (Aug 8), where he wrote that his story, which has been publicised in a story by Coconuts Singapore, should “serve as a warning to those unscrupulous renovation contractor.”

/TISG

