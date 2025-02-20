SG Politics

‘This is a David & Goliath fight.’ Chee Soon Juan holds fundraising dinners for Bukit Batok campaign

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 20, 2025

SINGAPORE: Dr Chee Soon Juan, the Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party, is preparing to contest at Bukit Batok SMC once again in the upcoming General Election, which must be held before Nov 23. His election campaign includes dinners.

Dr Chee announced on social media earlier this week that he will be holding a series of fundraising dinners at his restaurant, Orange & Teal, located at Rochester Mall.

The fundraiser is from Feb 18 to 26 and costs $100 per person. On weekdays, it will be held from 6.30 to 8.30 pm, and on weekends, from 3 pm to 5 pm. Seats can be booked on  Orange & Teal’s website, where one will be asked to make a payment in advance and specify the number of people who will be attending.

The SDP chief added in his announcement that the event is only for Singapore citizens. He will be present during the nine days of the fundraising event to discuss SDP’s plans with diners and answer any questions people may have.

According to the site, the meal will be a no-pork and no-lard buffet and will include a few vegetarian dishes. Diners who require halal food should indicate this in the special request section when they make a booking, and those with reservation inquiries may contact the restaurant via WhatsApp at 98767148.

“If you have the means, please buy a ticket for $100,” Dr Chee said in a video earlier this week. “I know it’s a lot of money… but we don’t do this lightly.”

He went on to explain how costly elections are, as parties need to print fliers and posters, organise rallies, and rent trucks.

“In truth, this is a David and Goliath fight. It has always been,” he said.

If he waited for the new electoral boundaries to be announced before launching fundraising efforts, it would be too late, he added.

“There’s no time to waste” for launching his ground-up campaign, he said, naming the two key issues the SDP will fight for: To control the cost of living and to “bring some sanity” to Singapore’s immigration policy.

This is the SDP chief’s third time contesting at Bukit Batok. He contested the by-election in 2016 and the general election in 2020 against the People’s Action Party’s Murali Pillai. Though he lost both times, his polling numbers improved from 38.77 per cent in 2016 to 45.20 per cent in the last election. /TISG

Read also: No to motherhood statements: Chee Soon Juan demands tangible plans from gov’t to curb foreign worker influx and boost productivity

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

PAP new face spotted with East Coast GRC MPs at Chingay event

February 20, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

Govt will only publish list of election rally sites on Nomination Day, not earlier: Sun Xueling

February 20, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
SG Politics

The Workers’ Party hits the ground running with Pritam’s ‘Step up’ remarks

February 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Sports

Volta ao Algarve opening stage cancelled as peloton misses finish line after wrong turn

February 21, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Mirra Andreeva defeats World No 2 Iga Swiatek, advances to Dubai semis

February 21, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Asia

Hong Kong battery titan’s US$150M investment a boost for Johor-Singapore SEZ

February 21, 2025 Gemma Iso
Singapore News Uncategorized

GrandTech Cloud Services shakes up Singapore with ‘pizza blitz’ – 300 pizzas delivered to fuel start-ups, VCs, and influencers

February 21, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.