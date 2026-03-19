// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 19, 2026
27.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
Singapore Politics
2 min.Read

Chee Soon Juan to speak on resilience and politics to Philippine youth

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan is scheduled to speak at three events for young people in the Philippines next week. This follows his trip to the United Kingdom last November, when he spoke in London and Oxford.

On March 25 (Wednesday), Dr. Chee is set to speak at the headquarters of the Liberal Party of the Philippines National in a discussion called “The Power of Resilience in Politics: A Conversation with Liberal Youth.” The event, organized by the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats together with Liberal Youth, starts at 10:00 am, and interested parties may register here.

Later that day, he will be at the De La Salle–College of Saint Benilde at 2:00 pm in a talk organized by the Benilde School of Diplomacy and Governance and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats titled “Pressure, Purpose, and Power: Building Resilience in a High-Pressure World.“

“By weaving together lived experiences and practical lessons, Dr. Chee encourages young people to confront adversity with courage, cultivate inner strength, and remain hopeful in the face of uncertainty,” the school announced. Registration is also required for this event.

See also  Leadership succession at New Silkroutes Group proceeds as planned despite police probe

On the following day, Dr. Chee is set to speak at one of the Philippines’ top universities, Ateneo de Manila, on resilience in political leadership, at 2:00 pm. The SDP chief posted a QR code for registration at the event on his Facebook page.

Unbroken: The power of resilience

Dr Chee’s latest book, Unbroken: The power of resilience, was published in September. It presented a departure from his previous works, which centered around Singapore politics. In it, he shared his personal experiences with isolation, failure, and finding strength in struggle.

“For years, we have been having difficult conversations here in Singapore about freedom, truth, and what it really means to stay human in a system that puts so much pressure on us.

When I wrote Unbroken: The Power of Resilience, I wanted to share not just my story, but the deeper question behind it: how do we keep going when everything seems so bleak?” the SDP chief said in a video last year.

See also  CPF member calls on the Govt to implement a state pension system to help the elderly retire

Characterising Singapore society as “based on extraction rather than creation,” he then went on to ask whether this model is sustainable, and added that he also looked into the “deeper structural vulnerability” of the present political system and what it means for the future of Singapore and its people.

“But this isn’t just about my book or one tour. It’s about all of us who still believe the truth. Courage and compassion matter,” he added. /TISG

Read also: Chee Soon Juan met Tan Wan Piow for the first time in the UK

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia This Week

Asian shares advance and oil slips back despite a barrage of attacks by Iran

Asia shares advanced on Wednesday, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea jumping as oil prices fell back slightly despite a barrage of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbors. U.S. futures rose 0....
Asia This Week

About 90 ships cross the Strait of Hormuz as Iran exports millions of barrels of oil despite the war

Many of the vessels that passed through the strait were so-called “dark” transits evading Western government sanctions and oversight that likely have ties to Iran, maritime data firm Lloyd’s List I...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Hari-Raya themed bus, trains, and station murals were launched by the Land Transport Authority to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

The Land Transport Authority, together with the Malay Heritage Center (MHC) and four public transport operators—SBS Transit, SMRT, ETATO, and Go-Ahead—has refurbished some MRT stations, trains, and...

Man spends S$8,000 on ‘golden poodles’, later finds out they’re mixed breeds

The man complained that he spent $8,000 to buy two "Golden Poodles" that were said to be from the same parents at a pet store. Several months later, he found that their sizes were nearly twice as ...

Woman claims minimart in Marsiling charges S$0.40 for items bought via PayNow

A woman took to FB with her complaint, but the store told Shin MIn that the extra charge is only for cigarettes

Singapore likely to experience retail price increase as a result of fuel shock

Whether vouchers actually help with inflation If subsidies distort retail prices Some speculate supermarkets adjust pricing anticipating vouchers

Business

Asian shares advance and oil slips back despite a barrage of attacks by Iran

Asia shares advanced on Wednesday, with benchmarks in Japan and South Korea jumping as oil prices fell back slightly despite a barrage of attacks by Iran on its Gulf neighbors. U.S. futures rose 0....

About 90 ships cross the Strait of Hormuz as Iran exports millions of barrels of oil despite the war

Many of the vessels that passed through the strait were so-called “dark” transits evading Western government sanctions and oversight that likely have ties to Iran, maritime data firm Lloyd’s List I...

Local asks, ‘Anyone else find that they can’t really save much from their monthly salary…only from bonuses?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean in his mid-thirties has started to realise that perhaps his elderly father, now in his late 60s, was right all along, that most people only really manage to save their year...

Singaporean who sent out 663 job applications finally lands a role and shares hard-earned advice for fellow jobseekers

SINGAPORE: After sending out a staggering 663 job applications in just three months, one Singaporean jobseeker has finally secured a role. In a post on Reddit’s r/singaporejobs forum, the jobseek...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //