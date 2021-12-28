Chee Soon Juan, The Dishwasherman! “I’ve always believed in leading from the front, by example”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — On Tuesday (Dec 2), longtime opposition leader and this year, restauranteur Chee Soon Juan posted a photo of himself carrying a tray of plates and bowls, joking that his superhero name is “Dishwasherman”.

In late June, Dr Chee, the secretary-general of the Singapore Democratic Party, fulfilled a lifelong dream of opening Orange & Teal, a café located at Rochester Mall.

And while he’s found joy with getting to host Singaporeans from all walks of life, he’s also expressed a newfound admiration for those in the food and beverage industry who have faced many challenges during the pandemic.

“Here’s me prepping for the next movie in the Marvel series: Dishwasherman. (If Superman can wear his underwear on the outside, I don’t see why I can’t wear my cape in front.),” joked Dr Chee, referring to his red and white striped apron.

But he took the opportunity to underline an important point.

“But seriously, whether it’s clearing the table or bringing down the trash or washing the dishes, it’s important that leaders work together – get into the trenches, so to speak – with everyone in the team. In the SDP and now at O&T, I’ve always believed in leading from the front, by example,” he wrote.

He ended the post by adding that Orange & Teal is hiring at the moment.

“But no matter how much I do, we need to hire more staff at the cafe. So if you’re looking for a job, email us at hello@orangeandteal.sg. Here’s looking to a happier 2022!”

Dr Chee first announced that he and his wife, Huang Chi-Mei, were opening Orange & Teal earlier this year.

“It’s been a long-term dream of ours to have a place where Singaporeans come together to not just have a great meal or have that heart warming cuppa, but a place where we get together with our loved ones and friends and get to know each other all over again. A place where intelligent discussion, even impassioned debate, takes place. A place where the conversation’s even better,” he wrote in a June 21 Facebook post.

Shortly afterwards, he wrote in another post that he had a “newfound respect for F&B operators,” calling working in the industry “a gruelling endeavour with little margin for error.”

Dr Chee wrote that he and the café staff had been discussing operations, and he is realising how difficult the business is, with high rental rates adding to the mix.

“It’s no wonder that the casualty rate in the industry is so high,” he added. /TISG

