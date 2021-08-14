Chee Soon Juan opens his café to cardboard collectors and poor elderly

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Chee Soon Juan invited two marginalised groups of people in Singapore to dine at his café; cardboard collectors and poor elderly people.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Aug 13), Dr Chee wrote: “Rather than indulge in self-glorifying parades and making grandiloquent rally speeches, society should commemorate our independence by lifting up the poorest among us”.

He noted that for years he had always spoken against a system that did not pay much attention to the weak and vulnerable.

“Well, now I have an opportunity to do something about it, albeit in a small way. I’m inviting them for lunch at our café”, he wrote. The Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Dr Chee called for anyone who knew cardboard collectors or poor elderly people to make arrangements to bring them over to the café.

- Advertisement -

Dr Chee also said that while many people have indicated that they would like to donate funds for such an event, “Orange & Teal will sponsor the occasion”.

“We established a place to have the richest and the poorest among us dine in style and comfort – and have that great conversation. Won’t you come over?” Dr Chee wrote.

<

Last month, a kind Samaritan looking to pay it forward ordered food at Dr Chee Soon Juan’s café and asked that it be given to cleaners.

- Advertisement -

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 27), Dr Chee wrote that the woman, Ning, called Orange & Teal and paid S$150 for meals.

He added that she asked that the meals be distributed to the cleaning staff.

“That was her way of paying-it-forward. She explained that this would help F&B outlets at this time while also providing a nice lunch for our low-wage workers”, Dr Chee wrote. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg