Charity Golf tournament kick-off SGX Cares Bull Charge 20th anniversary fundraising initiatives

SINGAPORE: The 20th anniversary of the SGX Cares Bull Charge annual charity drive teed off with a Charity Golf Tournament on Sept 7 at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course. It saw the participation of about 150 golfers and supportive corporate donors. The Charity Golf, last held three years ago, successfully raised S$218,888 to support underprivileged children and families, persons with disabilities and the elderly.

The SGX Cares Bull Charge 2023 has set a goal of raising S$3 million this year through fundraising activities. The Charity Golf tournament marks the beginning of three main events organised under the SGX Cares Bull Charge charity initiative. The main objective is to unite the financial industry to uplift and empower the community. The next event is an 8th Charity Futsal competition scheduled for 30 Sep at Kick Off! @ Kovan. The final event will be the 20th Charity Run, which will take place on 27 Oct, with a new venue at the Marina Barrage.

By uniting the financial industry and engaging in these events, the SGX Cares Bull Charge aims to meet its fundraising target, which will benefit its beneficiaries and inspire individuals to actively contribute to the betterment of society.

“This year marks SGX Cares Bull Charge’s 20th anniversary. It is a significant achievement to have raised almost S$48 million to support our communities since 2004. This is only possible because of the strong commitment and contributions from our partners and sponsors,” said Pol de Win, SGX Cares Bull Charge Organising Chairperson and Head of Global Sales & Origination, SGX Group.

“We are very grateful to our sponsors who have journeyed with us through the years, including Bank of America who has been a Bull Charge supporter from day one. Thank you for embracing the ‘Better happens together’ spirit!”

Last year, the Charity Futsal was graced by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, and it garnered support from former national football players such as Fandi Ahmad, Malek Awab, Nazri Nasir, Lionel Lewis, Aleksandar Duric and Aide Iskandar. The event saw 31 teams, including all-women’s squads and youth players, battling it out for a noble cause.

The Charity Run was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic before it resumed in a hybrid format, starting with a virtual run and then an in-person event last year at The Floating @ Marina Bay. This year, the Charity Run, which will be held at the Marina Barrage on a Friday, 27 Oct, will have the Chief Challenge Flag-0ff at 5.30pm and the Mass Run Flag-off 15 minutes later. The Festival Village will open at 6pm, and the prize presentation will be held at 745pm.

SGX Cares has announced that in partnership with the Community Chest, all monies raised from the various fundraising activities will be channelled to the adopted beneficiaries for 2023, which are AWWA Ltd., Autism Association (Singapore), Fei Yue Community Services, HCSA Community Services and Shared Services for Charities.

