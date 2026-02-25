Changi Airport hits nearly 70M passenger record in 2025, stays 7th busiest in Asia-Pacific

Singapore Changi Airport has once again ranked as the seventh-busiest airport in the Asia-Pacific region. This is in lieu of the global aviation data company, OAG, releasing their 2025 list of the busiest airports in the region. Last year, Changi Airport served 42.6 million flight seats, still holding its position as the Southeast Asian aviation hub.

As reported by Yan.sg, Changi Airport managed to handle 69.98 million passengers in 2025—a 3.4% increase from the 67.7 million passengers in 2023. This was based on the data that was previously released by the Changi Airport Group. More so, the three largest sources of countries for these passengers come from China, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Furthermore, the top three spots on the list were all located in East Asia. The Tokyo Haneda Airport continues to rank first with 55.4 million seats, followed by Shanghai Pudong with 51.1 million and Guangzhou Baiyun with 50.2 million.

The analysts of the global aviation data company stated that Haneda’s Airport took the lead due to the strong domestic air travel demands in Japan, as well as the recovery of international routes in the country after the pandemic.

Moreover, Beijing Capital International Airport ranked fourth with 46.2 million seats, and the New Delhi Airport made a huge jump on the list, coming from ninth place in 2019 to fifth last year with 46.2 million seats. The OAG believes that this improvement is due to the growing Indian middle class, which led to more people flying. Also, local Indian airlines are increasing their flights.

As per the other Southeast Asian airports on the list, Kuala Lumpur International Airport ranked ninth and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport ranked tenth.

The Asia-Pacific aviation market has now fully recovered, and the competitive landscape among regional aviation hubs may face changes in the future.

