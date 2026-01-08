Stranded in airports: A pleasant experience or a total nightmare?

Travelling is so much fun—until you unexpectedly get the news that your aeroplane will be delayed not just for a few minutes but for hours, and you figure that you’re stranded at the airport.

Getting stranded, by the sound of it, can really be stressful, but a new study by AirAdvisor shows that getting stranded at an overly expensive or surprisingly affordable airport can be a pleasant experience or a total nightmare for travellers.

According to research, the cost of a set of essentials that a stranded traveller needs is a fast-food meal, a coffee, bottled water, public transport to the city centre, a one-night stay in a nearby three-star hotel, and the most important thing of all—a toothbrush.

The CEO of AirAdvisor, Anton Radchenko, claimed: “We estimate that up to 29 million passengers worldwide in 2024 had to spend at least one night stranded at or near an airport, paying for hotels, food, and other basics… In some airports, the essentials cost less than a cinema ticket. In others, they rival the price of a weekend getaway.”

As someone who travels, it would be nice to understand why airport prices differ worldwide. It is not news to many that airport costs are always higher than in city centres, but the main reasons for this are more than mark-ups.

“Airports operate in a unique environment where both businesses and travellers have limited flexibility… Once you’re past security, you become a captive customer, and that lack of competition drives prices up,” Anton remarked.

Retailers and restaurants inside terminals have premium rents, concession fees, and higher staffing costs, which result in increased costs for passengers. Moreover, the local economics of a country also has an impact on these prices. These factors explain why being stranded in an airport can be financially traumatic for some budget travellers.

So, what are the airports that scream luxury and a stay can be a financial burden to many?

Here is the Top 10 list of the most expensive airports to be stranded in:

New York (JFK), USA — S$421.60 Los Angeles (LAX), USA — S$334.75 Zurich (ZRH), Switzerland — S$252.30 Sydney (SYD), Australia — S$250.05 Madrid (MAD), Spain — S$250 Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG), France — S$244.40 Oslo (OSL), Norway — S$202.45 London Heathrow (LHR), UK — S$201.75 Dubai (DXB), UAE — S$171.50 Hong Kong (HKG), China — S$169.15

Wait, there’s more. Singapore’s Changi Airport ranked 11th on this list, with an average daily cost of S$129.20. Singapore Changi ranks just behind Hong Kong, having a medium price range globally and amongst East-Asian airports.

On the other hand, here is the Top 10 list of airports that won’t make our wallets cry for an airport staycation.

Delhi (DEL), India —S$32.45 Bangkok (BKK), Thailand — S$58.95 Beijing Daxing (PKX), China — S$61.95 Bogotá (BOG), Colombia — S$76.70 Doha (DOH), Qatar — S$90.60 Cairo (CAI), Egypt — S$92.65 Shanghai Pudong (PVG), China — S$99.55 Seoul Incheon (ICN), South Korea — S$115.50 São Paulo (GRU), Brazil — S$115.80 Istanbul (IST), Turkey — S$116.35

In a nutshell, U.S. airports dominate the top end, having JFK and LAX as the world’s costliest places to be stranded, driven by expensive hotels and food. More so, being stranded in European airports is expensive as well. While on the affordable side, airports located in Asia generally remain budget-friendly. You may see the full ranking of the airports here.

As a friendly reminder from AirAdvisor’s CEO, Anton, encourages everyone to carry small essentials like snacks, a refillable water bottle, and basic toiletries, as these can help you from paying inflated airport prices. Also, research and be aware of your rights as a traveller.

Radchenko adds: “Wherever you are, keep receipts, ask about your entitlements, and don’t be afraid to claim what you’re owed. A little preparation and knowledge can turn a stressful overnight delay into something far more manageable.”

So, is being stranded in airports really a pleasant experience or a total nightmare? I guess it depends on how prepared we are as a travellers.