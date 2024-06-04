Chan Chun Sing is “perfect” for Defence Minister post, but who has the calibre to helm Law and Home Affairs ministries?

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s inauguration last month has sparked a wave of questions on how his Cabinet will shape up, especially as the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) leaders have yet to take on what have been perceived to be the more heavyweight ministries, which are still being helmed by veteran politicians.

Mr Wong, the leader of the PAP’s 4G, has left the Cabinet largely intact as it was under his predecessor, Lee Hsien Loong, when he took over power last month. He said he prefers to reshuffle the Cabinet after the next election, which analysts say may be held much sooner than the November 2025 legal deadline.

Aside from the two Senior Ministers now on the Cabinet, Mr Lee and Teo Chee Hean, the current Cabinet consists of politicians who mostly entered Parliament after the year 2000—with one major exception: Minister K Shanmugam, who entered Parliament more than 35 years ago, in 1988.

He is also the only politician to helm not one but two heavyweight ministries: the law and home affairs ministries.

Determining the generational classification of Cabinet members remains complex. If Wong’s parliamentary entry in 2011 marks the 4G threshold, eight ministers elected in 2001 and 2006 might be categorized as part of the third generation (3G).

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah and Maliki Osman were all elected in Parliament in 2001.

They were each promoted to full minister in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2018 and 2020.

Cabinet members elected in 2006 are Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.

They were each promoted to full minister in 2012, 2015, and 2017.

Those who entered Parliament alongside Mr Wong in 2011 are Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, National Development Minister Desmond Lee, and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

They were each promoted to full minister in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2020.

Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat entered Parliament in 2015 and became Minister last year, while Manpower Minister Tan See Leng was elected in 2020 and was made Minister in 2021.

Speculation abounds that 4G leaders will eventually take over heavyweight ministries. This shift could potentially see eight ministries transitioning to younger leaders post-election.

The three most high-profile ministries on this list, helmed by the same minister for years, are the Defence Ministry, Law Ministry, and Home Affairs Ministry.

Dr Ng Eng Hen has led the Defence Ministry since 2011. A sizeable number of Singaporeans online have discussed who has the calibre to take over this portfolio and have identified Mr Chan Chun Sing as the “perfect” choice.

While Dr Ng is a medical doctor by profession, Mr Chan had a decorated career in the Singapore Armed Forces before he joined the political fray.

He enlisted in the army in 1987 and attained the rank of Major-General before entering politics in 2011. He has also held several appointments, including the prestigious Chief of Army post he commanded before retiring from the military to contest politics.

While conjecture on who might replace Dr Ng has gained traction online, some observers have opined that the real question remains: who has what it takes to replace Mr Shanmugam in both the ministries he holds?

Mr Shanmugam held the Home Affairs Ministry in 2015, with a brief stint between 2010 and 2011. He has been in charge of the Law Ministry for far longer – since 2008.

Observers suggest separating these roles between two ministers would be likely if Mr Shanmugam relinquishes his portfolio.

Mr Edwin Tong, a Senior Counsel just like Mr Shanmugam, has been identified by some online as a worthy candidate to take over the Law portfolio.

The Home Affairs Ministry, meanwhile, could go to 4G high-flyer Ong Ye Kung or the older Mr Gan Kim Yong, who was recently made Deputy Prime Minister, surprising political pundits. /TISG