Celebrities love these amazing Korean skin care products

Singapore — Korean skin care brands are known the world over for being some of the best in the beauty and wellness industry. Come to think of it, Korean celebrities are especially famous for their youthful, blemish-free and dewy skin (skin goals!).

Combining exciting innovations with a gentle mix of only the purest ingredients, K-beauty is a trend-setter in the skin care industry. It has pioneered some of the hottest beauty trends in recent years—like sheet masks, BB cream and the famous 10-step beauty routine, to name but a few.

Concerned about your complexion and curious about which brands celebrities swear by? Read on.

To wake up with a fresh face

It doesn’t have to be a monumental task to achieve that “I woke up like this” look (aka being fresh-faced and dewy first thing in the morning). For singer Tiffany Young, who has a strict nighttime beauty routine, the perfect ending to the day begins with Laneiege’s Water Sleeping Mask. The mask, which has a jelly-like texture, draws in serious moisture, leaving skin glowing, fresh and plumped up.

You can purchase Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask here.

For a flawless complexion

Mediheal Masks Be like BTS—use Mediheal masks. The K-pop royalties, who all have gorgeous and healthy complexions, have been Mediheal endorsers for some time now. The masks, which were created by dermatologists and beauty experts, deliver different benefits ranging from skin firming and hydration to blemish control and skin brightening. You can purchase Mediheal masks here.

To get that perfect pout

KNC Beauty’s All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask Masks aren’t just for the face—for soft and luscious lips, celebs turn to KNC Beauty’s lip masks. The collagen-infused masks are made with all-natural ingredients—such as rose flower oil, cherry extract, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E—and will make your lips plump and moisturised. Apparently, celebrities Emma Stone and Christy Teigen swear by KNC Beauty’s products! You can purchase KNC All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Masks here.

For bright and fresh under-eye skin

Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream. Image credits: Sulwhasoo

With a million eye creams on the market, making a choice is difficult. Instead, look no further than Sulwhasoo’s Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream. Stars swear by it, and apparently, you will, too. It’s a luxurious cream containing the magic ingredient—red ginseng, which firms the skin, reduces puffiness, brightens and freshens delicate under-eye skin, and softens visible wrinkles.

You can purchase Sulwhasoo’s Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream here.

To get that glow

When it comes to beauty, it’s all about that glow. Healthy, glowing skin is supple, radiant and youthful. For South Korean singer Jennie, Hera’s Glow Lasting Cushion is key to getting your glow on. Available in nine shades from porcelain to amber, the product forms a lovely glow that highlights the skin’s beauty. And guess what? The glow is guaranteed not to fade for at least 24 hours!

You can purchase Hera’s Glow Lasting Cushion here.

