Wednesday, September 17, 2025
28.7 C
Singapore
Photo: Video screenshot/Ch8 news
In the Hood
Ceiling leak at Raffles Place MRT causes ‘mini waterfall’ on platform

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Commuters at Raffles Place MRT station were met with an unusual sight this morning when water began gushing from the ceiling onto the North-South Line platform, with some passengers describing it as a “mini waterfall.”

From around 8 a.m., photos and videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing water streaming down near the elevators and escalators on the platform towards Jurong East. Witnesses said a piece of the ceiling appeared to have fallen off, exposing the source of the leak.

The heavy flow of water quickly made the platform slippery, and MRT staff attempted to contain the situation by placing buckets under the leak.

Eventually, MRT staff laid out newspapers across the floor and cordoned off certain sections of the platform to keep passengers away from the affected area.

Trains continued to operate along the North-South Line, but the unusual scene drew considerable attention from morning commuters, many of whom stopped to take pictures and videos before hurrying on to their destinations.

