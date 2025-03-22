MALAYSIA: A man with an apparent obsession for Labubu figurines has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after being caught on CCTV repeatedly stealing from a collectables store in Kuala Lumpur.

But what left many stunned wasn’t just the theft—it was his method. The suspect was caught slipping the highly sought-after blind box toys into his pants before casually leaving the store.

The store, Ace Cards & Collectibles, later reviewed security footage after noticing missing figurines and discovered that the same individual had stolen from them multiple times.

“Looks like someone couldn’t resist taking Labubu home. If this face looks familiar (maybe your cousin, neighbour, or that one friend obsessed with blind boxes?), give us a heads-up! Let’s keep Labubu where it belongs: on the shelves, not in someone’s undies,” the store wrote in a post.

The video quickly blew up, amassing 211,000 views, over 1,000 reactions, 900 shares, and over 200 comments, with many netizens unable to contain their amusement at the bizarre crime.

Labubu craze: What makes these figurines so valuable?

The case has highlighted just how intense the demand for Labubu collectables has become in Malaysia. Labubu, part of the ZCWO and POP MART blind box series, has gained a cult following among toy collectors, with rare designs fetching high resale prices.

Since blind boxes mean buyers don’t know which design they’ll get, an active secondhand market has emerged, with collectors trading and selling figures to complete their collections.

While most collectors trade, sell, or patiently hunt for their desired figurines, it seems this particular thief decided to take matters into his own hands or, rather, into his pants.

Netizens react: From Labubu to ‘Labibird’?

As expected, the internet had a field day with the incident, with hilarious takes flooding the comments section.

“Anyone who bought a secondhand Labubu should check if it has an unusual smell.” A joking warning to collectors, sparking waves of laughter, with others chiming in about the figurines’ unfortunate storage location before being smuggled out.

Another user shifted the discussion to the store’s security measures: “This shop is well known for shoplifting incidents, yet the problem still hasn’t been solved. It seems like a haven for thieves.”

A different commenter took a more lighthearted approach, “May I know what brand of trousers he was wearing?” The remark led to a string of jokes about how spacious the suspect’s pants must have been to conceal multiple figurines undetected.

But perhaps the funniest comment of all?

“From Labubu to Labibird; if that thing could talk, I can’t even begin to imagine what it went through.”

Despite the comedy surrounding the case, the viral nature of the video has undoubtedly increased awareness about the growing demand for Labubu figurines and the lengths some are willing to go to get them.

Theft is no joke: Serious consequences under Malaysian law

While the online reactions are filled with humour, shoplifting is a serious offence in Malaysia. Under Section 380 of the Penal Code, theft in a shop or dwelling carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, and for repeat offenders, whipping may also be imposed.

Retailers suffer significant losses due to theft, especially smaller businesses like Ace Cards & Collectibles, which have already been hit by multiple thefts.

For now, the store is hoping the viral footage will lead to the suspect being identified and brought to justice. Whether caught or not, one thing is certain: this is one Labubu lover who won’t be welcome back anytime soon.

