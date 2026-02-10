Causeway vs Second Link: What first-time travellers need to know

JOHOR/SINGAPORE: Crossing the Johor–Singapore border is almost a rite of passage for many Malaysians. Whether it’s for work, shopping, a short holiday, or just a weekend makan trip, the journey can be smooth or painfully slow, depending on how well you plan. For first-time travellers, especially, understanding the difference between the two main land crossings can save you hours of waiting and a lot of frustration.

Two crossings, very different experiences

If you’re entering Singapore by land, you’ll be choosing between two checkpoints: the Johor–Singapore Causeway and the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link. While both get you to the same destination, the experience can feel worlds apart.

The Johor–Singapore Causeway leads to Woodlands Checkpoint and is the most commonly used route. This is where daily commuters, buses, and a huge number of private vehicles pass through. Because of that, congestion is common, especially during weekday morning and evening rush hours, weekends, school holidays, and public holidays. For first-timers, the Causeway can be overwhelming if you’re not prepared, with long queues and unpredictable waiting times.

The Second Link, on the other hand, connects Johor to Tuas Checkpoint in western Singapore. It is generally less crowded and often feels more orderly. This route is popular with drivers coming from the western parts of Johor, such as Iskandar Puteri. While it may take a bit longer to reach for some travellers, the smoother traffic flow often makes up for it. Do note, however, that while the Second Link is often considered a faster alternative to the Causeway, significant traffic unfortunately still happens on this route.

Which one should you choose?

If you’re taking public transport, commuting daily, or you’re heading to the northern parts of Singapore, the Causeway is usually the more direct option. However, you should be prepared for heavy traffic and long waits, especially during busy hours.

If you’re driving, travelling during peak periods, or starting your journey from western Johor, the Second Link is often the better choice. Many regular travellers prefer it simply because it’s more predictable and less stressful.

Timing matters more than you think

No matter which checkpoint you choose, timing can make or break your trip. Weekday mornings from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m. and evenings from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. are the worst times to cross, as they coincide with work commutes on both sides of the border. Weekends and public holidays can also be very crowded, so delays are almost guaranteed.

If possible, try to aim to cross early in the morning before 6:00 a.m. or late at night after 10:00 p.m. These off-peak hours are when traffic is lightest, immigration moves faster, and the whole experience is far less stressful, especially if you’re crossing the border for the first time.

Passport and immigration requirements

Before you even think about which checkpoint to use, make sure your travel documents are prepared because immigration checks at the border can be very strict; thus, issues with your passport can lead to delays or even denied entry.

Malaysian travellers must have a passport with at least six months’ validity from the date of entry into Singapore. To avoid problems, your passport should also have enough blank pages. Additionally, passports that are damaged, nearly full, or close to expiry may be rejected.

Where available, travellers are encouraged to use QR code immigration clearance. This may help speed up processing, especially during busy periods, but you’ll need to be registered and eligible before arriving at the checkpoint. Do note, however, that there have been instances when QR code immigration clearance ran into issues and system failures at the border, so it wouldn’t hurt to be ready with the physical copies of your requirements at all times.

Travelling with vehicles as a foreigner

If you’re driving into Singapore, make sure to be prepared because Singapore enforces strict rules for foreign vehicles, and failing to comply with paperwork may result in fines or entry refusal.

Your vehicle must have valid road tax and motor insurance that is recognised in Singapore. All Malaysian vehicles must also complete Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) registration before entering.

An Autopass card is mandatory to pay for tolls, Electronic Road Pricing (ERP), and other charges. Therefore, you should make sure that it’s activated and has enough credit before you reach the border.

Lastly, make sure that your vehicle complies with Singapore’s traffic regulations; check your lights, brakes, tyres, and emission standards and whether they are up to speed to avoid problems down the line.

Declare your cash before entering

Singapore has strict regulations on cash and negotiable instruments to prevent money laundering.

According to the ICA, if you are carrying more than S$20,000 (or its equivalent) per person, you must declare it to Singapore Customs. This applies to cash as well as items like traveller’s cheques and promissory notes.

Declarations must be made electronically using the Electronic Cash Declaration Form (NP727). Completing this accurately in advance helps prevent delays and avoids serious legal consequences.

Singapore customs rules to know

It is very well-known that Singapore has strict laws that are expected of both locals and foreigners alike. Customs enforcement at the border is no exception.

Certain items are strictly prohibited: e-cigarettes and vaping devices, controlled drugs, and weapons. Bringing these in can lead to heavy fines, imprisonment, or worse.

Tobacco and alcohol are allowed only in limited quantities. Anything beyond the allowance must be declared and may be taxed. When in doubt, always declare. It’s far better to be upfront than to face penalties later.

Common mistakes first-time travellers should avoid

Many border delays come down to simple oversights. Arriving during peak hours without checking traffic conditions is one of the biggest mistakes travellers make.

Another common issue is unknowingly carrying prohibited items such as vapes or restricted chewing gum. Always check customs rules before packing.

For drivers, forgetting to register for the VEP or not having an Autopass card ready is not an excuse and can cause serious delays or fines. Some travellers also assume Singapore’s traffic rules are similar to Malaysia’s, but enforcement is much stricter, especially for speeding, mobile phone use, and seatbelt laws.

Plan ahead for a smoother journey

The Johor–Singapore border is one of the busiest land crossings in the world, and congestion is part of the reality, but with a bit of planning, like choosing the right checkpoint, avoiding peak hours, and allowing extra time, you can turn what could be a stressful ordeal into a much smoother trip.

For first-time travellers, knowing the difference between the Causeway and the Second Link isn’t just helpful; it can be the difference between starting your Singapore trip calm and relaxed or exhausted before you even arrive.