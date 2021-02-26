Home News In the Hood Caught on video: Catholic High School boys fighting in toilet while peers...

Caught on video: Catholic High School boys fighting in toilet while peers watch

The two boys exchanged punches and kicks as they moved around the area, all the while avoiding hitting one another on the face

Photo: YT screengrab/Complaint Singapore

Singapore – A video of Catholic High School fight between two students while peers watched and recorded the scene has gone viral.

On Wednesday (Feb 24), Complaint Singapore uploaded a video on YouTube of the incident. The caption reads, “Catholic High School students cheering for 2 boys ‘playing’ in a male toilet.”

The video starts with the individual recording the incident, entering the toilet.

It appears that the fight was planned as a few of the students called for the two boys to begin fighting while peers watched.

The two boys exchanged punches and kicks as they moved around the area, all the while avoiding hitting one another on the face.
Meanwhile, those watching the fight shouted as if cheering them on. Some were also spotted recording the fight on their phones.

The video has since gone viral on social media and uploaded to multiple social media platforms garnering thousands of views.

It could be confirmed through the name and logo visible on the back of the boys’ shirts that they were from Catholic High School.

According to a mothership.sg report, Catholic High School principal, Poh Chun Leck responded to media queries and said that the school was aware of the incident.

“We are aware of the video circulating online on social media platforms of our students. The school takes a serious view of such behaviour, and the students will be disciplined. We have counselled the students, who have since expressed remorse for their actions. We have also engaged their parents, and will continue to work closely with them to guide their teenagers,” said the principal.

As the video garnered backlash from members of the online community, some also noted that this one incident should not result in people looking down on the school. “It pains me to think that a fight like this is enough for people to start looking down on Catholic High,” commented one Skydav YT. “I am from Catholic High myself, and I can say that most of the time, the students are quite well behaved.”

“An incident like this should not be enough for me and many others to feel ashamed of wearing the Catholic High School uniform every day.”/TISG

Read related: Group of men and women fight on Orchard Road

