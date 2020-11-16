Home News In the Hood Caught on cam: Two girls sit on hood of Audi as it...

Caught on cam: Two girls sit on hood of Audi as it cruises down the street

Netizens were outraged at the reckless behaviour and for having the gall to post such a video

Photo: FB screengrab/

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Video footage of two girls hanging onto the hood of an Audi while it cruised down the road is circulating online, sparking outrage among the online community.

On Monday (Nov 16), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded the video which has been widely shared on social media beginning Nov 14. The video, initially a Facebook story by one Sheadon Chay Wei Jun shows two girls hanging onto to the hood of the white sedan while it drove down a street. The caption reads, “COVID got us like.”

It appears that the incident took place at a residential estate. A separate ROADS.sg post noted in the caption, “Although this happened in a residential estate, it is still risking life and limb.” The page also discouraged the Audi driver for engaging in such behaviour.

Photo: FB screengrab/

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/All Singapore Stuff

Members from the online community were outraged at the video for numerous reasons. One was the danger of riding on top of a moving vehicle. Another was posting such behaviour on social media for the world to see.

“These girls and the driver don’t know how dangerous it is,” commented Facebook user Stephen Tan who called it a “selfish act.” Others mentioned that the vehicle’s plate number was clearly displayed in the video and that the driver should be taken to task. “LTA (Land Transport Authority) should impound the car,” said Facebook user Marc Kingston. A few others pointed out that the road, including residential estates, are public areas and LTA-sanctioned.

Facebook user Sandrian Tan illustrated a scenario should an accident occur to help deter similar actions in the future. “What happens if the car suddenly stops and the girls ‘fly off’ gently onto the road. Have slight head injuries which need medical care. Will the parents or the girls sue the driver or absorb the fees themselves silently?” the concerned citizen asked. “Will the relationship among the friends be the same?” Another netizen added, “Very cool until someone gets seriously injured.”

Many highlighted that posting such footage on social was also an unintelligent move. “Don’t post things if you’re planning to do stupid things,” said Facebook user Muhd Nur Hakim. “The stupid-est thing you can do is to break the law and film it,” added Facebook user Neil TaeYang Caffery.

Since the time of posting, the original Facebook story has been taken down, and the user’s account deactivated.

Read related: Youths who go door-to-door selling keychains: Are they raising money for charity?

Youths who go door-to-door selling keychains: Are they raising money for charity?

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Tourism Malaysia encourages people to vacation in Singapore in viral social media post

Taking inspiration from a Burger King advertisement, Tourism Malaysia has urged its social media followers to support the tourism sector in Singapore in a viral social media post published on Wednesday (11 Nov). Last Monday (2 Nov), the Burger King UK Twitter...
View Post
Featured News

Paul Tambyah sheds light on his marriage, career and speaks in Mandarin in new interview

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah has impressed Singaporeans with his grasp of Mandarin in a new interview, in which he also shed light on his marriage and career as an infectious diseases expert. The interview, conducted by MS News, began...
View Post
Featured News

Chan Chun Sing says new employment pass is “not about replacing the locals”

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Singh said yesterday (12 Nov) that the new targeted employment pass, Tech.Pass, will not displace local workers and is meant to strengthen Singapore. Tech.Pass, which was launched yesterday, aims to attract founders, leaders and technical experts...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet