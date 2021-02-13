Home News In the Hood Cat lovers in S'pore give surprise CNY angbaos worth S$4,451 to 18...

Cat lovers in S'pore give surprise CNY angbaos worth S$4,451 to 18 cat feeders

Donation drive begins after ailing cat feeder seeks help for sick cat

Photo: FB screengrab/Jj Chong

Hana O

When a cat lover approached another woman for help with a sick cat, that woman decided the cat lover herself needed help. She informed another woman who appealed for assistance on Facebook. In a day, they raised S$4,451 to be given to 18 cat feeders as surprise Chinese New Year angpows (red packets).

On Wednesday (Feb 10), one Jj Chong took to Facebook to ask people to help those who voluntarily care for Singapore’s community cats.

Ms Chong highlighted the story of an elderly feeder named Jane who takes care of cats in Hougang and Kovan.

Ms Jane has been taking care of the community cats for over 20 years, shared Ms Chong. She is “Another dedicated cat feeder who had been spending all her life savings for the cats.”

Ms Chong explained that Ms Jane has diabetes and other illnesses and needed to spend more on her medical treatment.

“With her current condition, at times when she is not feeling well, she will still drag herself to Kovan to feed the cats and take the last bus home and normally will reach home at 1 am plus. This is actually her normal routine. She can’t bear to leave the cats in hunger as there is no feeder there,” wrote Ms Chong.

She heard of Ms Jane’s plight from another woman, Ms Angelica Wong.

Ms Wong was approached by Ms Jane, who sought her help as one of the community cats was very sick. “The cat has not been eating well for the past few weeks and is very skinny. Literally left skin and bone.”

Thus began the initiative to help Ms Jane and other elderly cat feeders. The initial goal was to raise S$500 so 10 feeders could be given S$50 each.

“Let’s not just think about cats and dogs,” said Ms Chong. “Let’s show some love to feeders that dedicated their life to feed and take care of them.”

Within a day, 65 cat lovers pooled a total of $4,451 in donations. Ms Chong wrote in her update on Thursday (Feb 11) that 18 elderly feeders would receive the CNY angbaos (red packets).

She listed the donors and recipients, some specifically noting the cat feeder they wished to give an extra amount to.

“Thank you, guys, for the strong support. It is ready heartwarming to see so many joined us in this fundraising. We want to show the senior feeders, you are not forgotten. Their care and love for the cats is something not many can do. It’s a 24-7 job that is not paid,” said Ms Chong./TISG

