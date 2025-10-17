// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, October 17, 2025
Photo: IG/Cat Welfare Society
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Cat found dead under suspicious circumstances at Ayer Rajah, Cat Welfare Society appeals for information

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A cat was found dead under unusual and suspicious circumstances at the stairwell of Block 81, JTC LaunchPad at Ayer Rajah Crescent earlier this week. The Cat Welfare Society (CWS) is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Oct 14), the CWS said it received a report about a cat suspected to have been cut in half and found dead at the entrance of a staircase in the industrial estate. Photos released by the society show the animal’s body lying motionless at the base of the stairwell.

Following the report, CWS said it contacted the individual who discovered the cat to gather more details about the situation. The society later compiled the information it had and issued a public appeal on Instagram on Wednesday (Oct 15), seeking witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage from the area to assist with investigations.

The CWS added that it has reached out to the Animal and Veterinary Affairs Team to discuss ways to assist in the case, including plans to distribute flyers through JTC to urge the public to share any relevant information.

In its statement, the society called on those working in and around JTC LaunchPad to remain alert and report any suspicious behaviour involving animals. It also appealed to anyone with knowledge of the incident to come forward to help identify what happened to the cat.

