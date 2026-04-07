CASE and LTA launch new accreditation scheme, raising safety standards in car-sharing industry

SINGAPORE: Consumers renting from accredited car-sharing operators will soon have greater assurance of well-maintained and roadworthy vehicles by looking for the CaseTrust mark. This follows the launch of a new CaseTrust accreditation scheme for the car-sharing industry by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

CaseTrust-LTA accreditation scheme for car-sharing businesses

The CaseTrust-LTA Joint Accreditation Scheme for Car-Sharing Businesses (Silver) aims to raise service standards across the industry and address common consumer concerns such as proper vehicle maintenance, pricing transparency, and dispute resolution. Developed by CASE in consultation with LTA and industry stakeholders, the scheme provides a framework for improving car-sharing services across four key areas: safety, roadworthiness, and hygiene; pricing and membership renewals; liabilities for late return and damages; and dispute resolution.

Safety, roadworthiness, and hygiene – operators are required to keep detailed maintenance records for audits and ensure that every vehicle is serviced either every 10,000 km or every six months, whichever comes first. Vehicles must also be safe, clean, and properly inspected. Pricing and membership renewals – operators must disclose all prices and surcharges upfront. Membership subscriptions and renewals must follow an opt-in model, and operators should not charge renewal fees when user accounts are suspended. Liabilities for late return and damages – operators are required to provide transparent rules on customer liability, including late returns, repair charges, and excess payable. They must also offer a collision damage waiver, providing users with a fair way to limit their financial exposure in the event of an accident. Dispute resolution – operators must acknowledge receipt of complaints within three working days and address disputes within 21 working days of the consumer’s complaint, subject to operational considerations.

Car-sharing operators can apply for accreditation through the official CASE website.

Building confidence in a car-lite future

Mr Ng Lang, Chief Executive of the Land Transport Authority, said, “Car sharing supports our vision for a car-lite society by providing consumers with alternatives to owning a car, such as options for occasional use of a car. Through our collaboration with CASE, LTA has developed this accreditation scheme to set clearer safety and service standards, giving consumers confidence that their safety and interests are safeguarded. We will continue working closely with the car-sharing operators to strengthen these standards as more consumers embrace car sharing.”

Mr Melvin Yong, President of CASE, added that rising car ownership costs have led more Singaporeans to turn to car sharing but noted increasing consumer concerns, such as pre-existing vehicle defects and unclear maintenance. He said the new accreditation scheme ensures that operators meet strict maintenance standards, provide clear pricing, and resolve disputes promptly, giving consumers greater peace of mind.

Why this news is significant

The launch of this accreditation scheme comes at a time when rising fuel prices and increasing costs of car ownership are pushing more consumers towards shared mobility options. Car-sharing offers a flexible and cost-effective alternative, particularly for those who only need occasional access to a vehicle.

However, as demand grows, so do concerns about safety, hidden costs, and accountability. By introducing clearer standards around maintenance, pricing transparency, and dispute resolution, the initiative by CASE and the Land Transport Authority helps address these issues directly.

In today’s climate, where consumers are more cost-conscious yet still expect reliability and safety, such accreditation schemes play a crucial role in building trust. They also support broader efforts to reduce private car ownership while ensuring that shared transport options remain dependable and consumer-friendly.

Read also: LTA: Circle Line works to finish ahead of schedule; commuters advised to prepare for final testing