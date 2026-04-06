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Monday, April 6, 2026
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Singapore
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Singapore News
2 min.Read

LTA: Circle Line works to finish ahead of schedule; commuters advised to prepare for final testing

Merzsam Singkee
By Merzsam Singkee

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT have announced that the tunnel strengthening works on the Circle Line (CCL) will be completed nine days ahead of schedule, with full train services resuming on April 10, 2026. This milestone clears the way for the final systems integration testing in preparation for the opening of the CCL6 extension.

According to the LTA, the CCL6 will introduce three new stations on the southern stretch of the line, completing the circle and enhancing connectivity across Singapore’s MRT network.

Ongoing tunnel works

Since Jan 17, the LTA and SMRT have been conducting tunnel strengthening works along the CCL stretch from Mountbatten to Paya Lebar stations. According to the LTA, as workers became increasingly familiar with the complex processes involved while carrying out the tunnel works, the teams were able to achieve time savings, particularly in the later phases of the project.

With the latest progress, LTA has confirmed that tunnel works can be completed about a week earlier than planned. Full train services will resume in both tunnels of the affected stretch on April 10, and peak-period shuttle buses will cease operations.

Upcoming service adjustments

Following the completion of tunnel strengthening works, LTA and SMRT will enter the final phase of testing and commissioning to integrate CCL6 with the existing network. This system integration is a critical step that requires the entire Circle Line to be available for rigorous testing.

To facilitate these works, CCL train services will end earlier on Saturday nights at 11:00 p.m. and begin later on Sunday mornings at 9:00 a.m. from April 11 to May 17, 2026. These adjustments mirror arrangements implemented between September and December 2025 and provide the necessary engineering hours to ensure safe and thorough testing.

Shuttle bus services will operate on Sunday mornings from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., with fares matching those of train travel. The routes will be as follows:

  • Shuttle 36: HarbourFront to Bishan, every 7–10 minutes

  • Shuttle 37: Bishan to Promenade, every 3–5 minutes

Commuters may experience up to an additional 30 minutes of travel time and are advised to plan journeys in advance or consider alternative MRT and bus routes. Information on service adjustments will be displayed at all CCL stations, interchange stations, and via the MyTransport.SG app, as well as LTA and SMRT social media channels. Station staff will be available to assist commuters throughout the adjustment period.

Why is this move important for Singapore

The early completion of tunnel strengthening works and the impending opening of CCL6 represent a long-awaited improvement in Singapore’s public transport network. Once operational, the CCL6 may help reduce travel times for commuters travelling along the southern stretch of the Circle Line, provide greater connectivity to key areas, and relieve congestion on other lines.

This expansion also strengthens Singapore’s vision of a comprehensive, reliable, and efficient MRT network, offering commuters more options and smoother journeys across the city. Finally, the early completion of tunnel works also demonstrates LTA and SMRT’s commitment to timely project delivery while ensuring safety and operational excellence.

Improving Singapore’s transport system

LTA and SMRT have thanked commuters for their patience and understanding during the temporary service adjustments. When CCL6 opens, the extension will enhance convenience, connectivity, and commuting experiences for residents and visitors alike, marking an important step in the continued development of Singapore’s MRT network.

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