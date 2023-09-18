Carlos Sainz won Singapore Grand Prix 2023, but Lewis Hamilton still popular among F1 fans in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz may have won the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, but according to a survey done by YouGov, Lewis Hamilton of the Mercedes team is ranked among the most popular F1 drivers in Singapore. The night race attracted 264,108 spectators in attendance across the three-day event. Despite a slightly lower turnout than the previous year, it has exceeded the organiser’s expectation of 250,000 attendance for this year due to the closure of The Float at Marina Bay.

It was Carlos Sainz’s first win at the Formula One Singapore Airlines Grand Prix, marking his second career victory following his maiden podium finish at the British Grand Prix last year. Prior to Sainz’s triumph, Ferrari’s last win in Singapore was achieved by Sebastian Vettel back in 2019. The retired F1 driver, Vettel, enjoyed considerable success at the Singapore Grand Prix, clinching five titles in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2019.

It may not be surprising that those surveyed would have a better knowledge of Hamilton compared to other F1 drivers, such as Vettel, who has won more championships in Singapore. Hamilton still competed in the F1 circuits and had a respectable performance in Singapore. The British driver Hamilton had won four championships in the Singapore Grand Prix in 2009, 2014, 2017, and 2018.

The survey also revealed other data, such as that more than one-third, or 36%, of Singapore residents follow the F1 race. It was also found that the highest percentage of F1 followers, 41%, lies within the Gen X demographic. Furthermore, the survey uncovered that men, across all generations but particularly among Gen Z, are more inclined to watch the F1.

Overall, the survey presents interesting findings that highlight the popularity of the F1 race among Singapore residents. Notably, it showcases the strong support from the Gen X group, suggesting that this generation has a significant affinity for the sport. The data also underscores the gender differences, indicating that men, especially those in the Gen Z cohort, display a greater interest in F1.

Only about a third, or 32%, of those surveyed prefer to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on-site, and 18% revealed that they will attend the race in person for the first time this year. For those going to the F1 race, about three in five or 59% of them, said that this would be an opportunity for them to catch up with friends to watch the race together, while 57% say that they enjoy a trackside view of the race.

About half (49%) of racegoers also cite being a fan of one or more F1 drivers who will be competing in this year’s edition as one of the reasons they are getting tickets, while two in five (39%) point to being a fan of one or more artistes who will be performing at this year’s entertainment lineup.

