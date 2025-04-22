Carlos Alcaraz struggles with the clay-court season as Rafael Nadal’s legacy remains intact

- Advertisement -

After his nine-match winning streak on clay ended with a loss to Rune, Carlos Alcaraz once again pointed out how tough the clay-court season is. With this, he reflected on Rafael Nadal’s achievements on the clay surface.

In 2024, Carlos Alcaraz was one of the players who spoke out openly about the packed tennis schedule, saying he often struggles to stay motivated for tournaments. After winning the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters, he made it clear that he prefers one-week Masters 1000 events over the longer, two-week formats. He said: “One-week tournaments are better. Some people might think that two weeks involve rest days, but that’s not the case. You train, you have to mentally prepare for the match, prepare for it… You’re not really resting.”

The Spaniard also said how “demanding” the sport can be, especially during the intense clay-court season. He added: “Having played so many matches without a break is what it’s all about. I didn’t think about that, but I did know it would be tough and demanding. I had faith in playing good tennis, which I think I did. This is demanding; you have to give 100% every day.”

With this, he reflected on how Rafael Nadal managed to play on the clay surface and admitted: “Playing in Monte Carlo and arriving in Barcelona with just a few days to spare is always complicated. I surrender at Rafa Nadal’s feet, what he did week after week. Something you have in your mind is how difficult it is.”

Alcaraz’s relationship with Nadal

Carlos Alcaraz has always shared a special bond with tennis legend Rafael Nadal. He shared: “Rafa doesn’t give me advice; he’s written to me encouragingly, saying he hopes it’s nothing and that I’ll be at my best in Madrid. People, including me, even though I play tennis and know what it’s like, admire him, especially for this clay-court tour. You appreciate how difficult it is. Winning everything in a row is impossible. And you appreciate it even more when you experience it firsthand; it’s a bit crazy, yes.”

Carlos Alcaraz also praised Rafael Nadal’s amazing achievements in an interview with MARCA. When asked if he thought Nadal’s records could ever be matched, he gave a clear and honest answer: “Yes. What Rafa has done on clay is the greatest thing in sports, not just in tennis. Winning 14 Roland Garros titles, 11 times in Monte Carlo, including eight in a row—that’s unbelievable. Only people who are out of this world can achieve that.”

It is notable that Rafael Nadal recognised the huge talent and potential of Carlos Alcaraz. He’s spoken highly of the young Spaniard in the past, showing support and confidence in his future in the sport.

Alcaraz’s current 2025 season

Recently, Carlos Alcaraz left the Barcelona Open with mixed feelings. He was proud of his performance, making it to two straight finals in just two weeks, which is a clear sign of his strong form during the clay season. However, he couldn’t hide his disappointment as he had hoped to win back-to-back titles on European clay, and falling just short in Barcelona left him feeling a bit frustrated.

Despite the loss, Alcaraz remains focused and motivated, knowing that the clay-court season is long and full of opportunities. His ability to reach the finals shows he’s still one of the top contenders in men’s tennis today, and he’ll be looking to bounce back stronger in the next tournaments.