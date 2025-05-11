Carlos Alcaraz returns to form in Rome, declares himself ‘100% ready’ after injury

- Advertisement -

Young athlete Carlos Alcaraz recently admitted that he is still unsure if he will be able to play his best at the Italian Open, following his recent injury.

Alcaraz started a strong season, winning the Monte Carlo Masters and reaching the finals of the Barcelona Open. He then encountered problems concerning an adductor muscle that resulted in his unfortunate straight sets loss to Holger Rune in Barcelona. Following this event, he also withdrew from the Madrid Open, known as his home tournament. Alcaraz stated that he also struggles with a left hamstring injury and decided to stop. Now, he is focusing on recovery, and it remains unclear if he will compete in Rome.

With this, he expressed, “Rome is still a possibility, but for sure I’ll be in Paris.” He also admitted that preparing for Roland Garros played a big part in his decision to rest and prioritise his healing.

Now, Alcaraz revealed that he is completely ready for the Italian Open, declaring, “I’m really happy to be here in Rome. It’s the second time that I’m going to play here, so I’m excited… The practices were great so far. I’m in good shape. I’m 100 per cent ready to start the tournament.” He had lost in the third round of his first and only appearance at the tournament back then.

- Advertisement -

Alcaraz has the chance to move up his rankings at the Italian Open and become World No. 2, behind Jannik Sinner, if Alexander Zverev fails to defend his current title.

Successful comeback

Carlos Alcaraz made a strong comeback after his injury break as he won over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic with a final scoreline of 6-3, 6-3. After his recent setbacks, the athlete looked so sharp and confident with his plays.

“The body felt great… I just moved well. I made a few good sprints today without any pain. It was a test for me, so I think I passed the test today,” Alacaraz said.

He added, “It was a great performance, great level, which was surprising for me a little bit, but just really happy for that.”

- Advertisement -

The Spaniard started fast, winning the first four games. He gave an exciting play by showing his speed on clay, as he chased down a drop shot and hit a backhand winner to secure a key point. At the end of the match, Alcaraz had a record of 24 winners and 24 unforced errors, an impressive performance on his end, considering his recent injury concerns.

Still, Alcaraz’s main focus remains on preparing himself for the Roland Garros, in which he will defend his title as the four-time Grand Slam champion.