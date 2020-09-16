Car catches fire along Woodlands Ave 2, man taken to hospital

The 59-year-old driver was conscious when taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

Ads1

A 59-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his car caught fire along Woodlands Avenue 2.

Videos circulating online and on Whatsapp messenger on Tuesday (Sep 15) showed a car at the junction in-between Woodlands Avenue 1 and 2.

The videos showed thick black smoke billowing from the vehicle. The car looked to be a Nissan and had driven through the road divider.

Ads2

According to a CNA report, The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 1 and 2 at about 2.10pm.

It added that the fire involved the engine compartment of a car and was extinguished using a hosereel.

According to the police, the 59-year-old driver was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. /TISG