SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has emphasised the need for strong leadership to steer Singapore through these uncertain times as GE2025 draws near and global uncertainty rises but some netizens disagree.

The role of government amid global shifts

According to a recent report in The Straits Times, Mr Ong emphasised the government’s faith in its citizens in response to worries over a growing desire for greater opposition representation in Parliament. In his reflection on the COVID-19 epidemic, he described how Singaporeans united during a trying period by adhering to protocols such as self-testing and staying at home. He pointed out that people genuinely care about acting in the nation’s best interests.

Additionally, he noted that Singaporeans are well aware of how important having a competent government is. He cautioned, “You don’t want a government stuck in paralysis,” highlighting the necessity of capable leadership that can advance the country. Mr Ong thinks that people’s voting behaviour will be greatly influenced by this collective understanding.

The evolving political landscape – Opposition and balance

Mr Ong also said that there is a growing desire for more opposition representation in Parliament. He said that he felt the weight of this desire when he lost the 2011 General Election in Aljunied GRC. He compared the election battle to being “in quicksand,” where no matter how hard you try, you can’t stop the flow of change.

While many Singaporeans want the opposition to be stronger, Ong thinks that an effective government system is a better indicator of an election. He supported the idea of a government led by the People’s Action Party (PAP), with an opposition that checks on power. However, he made it clear that the balance between the ruling party and the opposition is not just a matter of numbers. Things like how well the PAP does its job, how well it listens to the people, and the honesty of MPs from both sides are very important in determining Singapore’s democratic maturity.

Singaporeans are “aware” —and they say…

The Health Minister was right when he said that Singaporeans are extremely aware of the need for a strong and effective government to safeguard the country’s future. Based on Reddit discussions, many netizens had sharp opinions about the government’s approach:

“The PAP is behaving like a hen-pecked husband, seemingly too afraid to make tough, necessary decisions that could cost them the next election, even though such choices are a hallmark of strong leadership.”

Another commenter said, “Having developed so much, Singapore now finds itself in a comfortable stage where the government appears to be in a comfort zone, avoiding the bold actions of the past. Instead, everything is about playing it safe and following the status quo.”

Some said that “while the PAP may still secure victory due to the Boomer vote, there’s only so much gerrymandering they can do. Once the younger generation overwhelmingly supports the opposition, it could be the end for them.”

Others believe that “voting for the opposition may hasten the inevitable decline, leading the country into a ‘Weak Men create Bad Times’ phase sooner, which could allow for a fresh start”, though many, like the commenter, are ready to leave the country when the turbulent period comes.