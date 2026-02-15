‘Can’t even land an entry-level role’: Former marketing exec turns to food delivery after year-long job hunt

SINGAPORE: After failing to secure a position for more than a year since losing his job, a former marketing executive has decided to bide his time by doing food deliveries.

The man shared his situation in a Reddit thread titled “Current Job Market Prospects” on Wednesday (Feb 11), explaining that he took on delivery work to keep himself financially afloat while continuing his job search.

Although it is not the career path he envisioned, he said the flexible hours have at least given him time to send out applications and work on upgrading his skills in hopes of improving his chances.

Regarding his job search, the man said he has been widening his scope over the past few months.

“Besides applying for roles with my previous/similar title, I am also trying my luck for Senior Executive positions in MNC establishments or Assistant AM in SME. Totally no luck, faced with rejections,” he said.

He also tried applying for roles in the public service sector, thinking that it might open up additional opportunities, but those efforts did not lead anywhere either.

“[There’s] no luck there as well,” he wrote. “My resumes are tailored specifically for every role that I applied to. Not sure what employers are looking for, really, ‘cause I have 3 years of experience with a local degree. Can’t even land an interview for an entry-level role.”

“Keep hunting.”

In the same thread, several other users chimed in to say that they were facing similar struggles in the job market.

One user shared, “I’m facing the same problem. I’m not even trying to pivot or apply outside my field. Got rejected for even entry-level roles asking for 2 years experience when I’ve got 3.”

“I guess it’s either supercompetitive and/or they’re looking for unicorn candidates. I still get headhunted by recruiters but the asking for these roles is all below what I’m currently getting.”

Another said, “I am finding roles not related to my current work or degree. Will take a paycut to join a junior role. If I can’t find, I plan to take an internship. Life is very miserable doing something you don’t like and cannot fit in just for a salary (maybe it’s just me).”

A third user commented, “Keep hunting. 2026 will be no better than 2025. You would be better off trying to start your own small business or start a side hustle.”

