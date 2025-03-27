Lifestyle

Cancer changed everything — S’porean woman walked away from her career and built something new

March 27, 2025

SINGAPORE: Imagine overcoming a life-threatening challenge only to realise that your career no longer aligns with you. For Low Seow Yee, a 46-year-old mother of three, a breast cancer diagnosis in 2023 was not just a wake-up call—it was the catalyst for a life-changing decision. 

Battle with cancer

After enduring two surgeries and over 15 sessions of radiation therapy, Low returned to her job at a government agency, only to discover that the old routine no longer fulfilled her. Just one week later, she resigned, determined to pursue a path that truly resonated with her renewed outlook on life.

Venturing into the unknown

In December 2024, together with her husband, Low took a bold step by opening Hangout Laundry, a 24-hour self-service laundromat located in a cosy corner of Bedok. Unlike traditional laundromats, Hangout Laundry aims to make laundry day a pleasant and social experience. 

The space is bright and air-conditioned, equipped with free WiFi, a coffee machine, and comfortable seating areas where customers can relax, work, or simply enjoy a hot drink while waiting. Washing machines are priced between S$7 and S$12, with dryers charging S$1 per five minutes—a refreshing alternative to the mundane task of doing laundry.

Making community-centred laundry experience

Low’s vision was clear: transform laundry from a chore into an enjoyable, community-centred activity. “We really want people to look forward to laundry day. It doesn’t have to be stuffy or boring,” she explained. 

To bring this vision to life, Hangout Laundry has hosted themed events, including a Valentine’s Day party featuring fun games, DJs, and a pop-up bar. The event, which charged an entry fee of S$20 (with a free drink included), saw guests turning a simple wash-and-dry session into a social gathering. 

Low is already brainstorming future events, such as a potential ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ night, to further enhance the customer experience. For Low, the laundromat is not just a business venture but also a lesson for her children. 

“I’m hopeful that my kids can also learn to be a bit more entrepreneurial,” she said, highlighting her desire to instill a spirit of innovation and resilience in the next generation. Low Seow Yee’s journey from a cancer survivor to a small-business owner is a testament to the power of reinvention and the courage to follow one’s passion.

Her story encourages us to view even the most ordinary tasks in a new light—reminding us that every day holds the potential for a brighter outlook in life.

