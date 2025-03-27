SINGAPORE: Imagine overcoming a life-threatening challenge only to realise that your career no longer aligns with you. For Low Seow Yee, a 46-year-old mother of three, a breast cancer diagnosis in 2023 was not just a wake-up call—it was the catalyst for a life-changing decision.

Battle with cancer

After enduring two surgeries and over 15 sessions of radiation therapy, Low returned to her job at a government agency, only to discover that the old routine no longer fulfilled her. Just one week later, she resigned, determined to pursue a path that truly resonated with her renewed outlook on life.

According to Business Insider, Low Seow Yee, a 46-year-old mother of three, received her cancer diagnosis during a routine mammogram in March 2023.

Yet, against all odds, Low emerged cancer-free. Her experience not only saved her life but also reshaped her perspective on what truly matters. “It occurred to me that if I keep on doing the same job, I might be missing out on life’s real experiences,” she reflects.

Upon returning to her job at a government agency, Low quickly realised that her passion for her work had dwindled—so much so that she resigned a week later.

Venturing into the unknown

In December 2024, together with her husband, Low took a bold step by opening Hangout Laundry, a 24-hour self-service laundromat located in a cosy corner of Bedok. Unlike traditional laundromats, Hangout Laundry aims to make laundry day a pleasant and social experience.

The space is bright and air-conditioned, equipped with free WiFi, a coffee machine, and comfortable seating areas where customers can relax, work, or simply enjoy a hot drink while waiting. Washing machines are priced between S$7 and S$12, with dryers charging S$1 per five minutes—a refreshing alternative to the mundane task of doing laundry.

Making community-centred laundry experience

Low’s vision was clear: transform laundry from a chore into an enjoyable, community-centred activity. “We really want people to look forward to laundry day. It doesn’t have to be stuffy or boring,” she explained.

To bring this vision to life, Hangout Laundry has hosted themed events, including a Valentine’s Day party featuring fun games, DJs, and a pop-up bar. The event, which charged an entry fee of S$20 (with a free drink included), saw guests turning a simple wash-and-dry session into a social gathering.

Low is already brainstorming future events, such as a potential ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ night, to further enhance the customer experience. For Low, the laundromat is not just a business venture but also a lesson for her children.

“I’m hopeful that my kids can also learn to be a bit more entrepreneurial,” she said, highlighting her desire to instill a spirit of innovation and resilience in the next generation. Low Seow Yee’s journey from a cancer survivor to a small-business owner is a testament to the power of reinvention and the courage to follow one’s passion.

Her story encourages us to view even the most ordinary tasks in a new light—reminding us that every day holds the potential for a brighter outlook in life.