Canadian exchange student says Singapore is ‘not diverse,’ TikTok users push back

SINGAPORE: A young woman from Canada who has spent some time in Singapore as an exchange student sparked a debate online, though perhaps unwittingly, when she said in a video on TikTok that Singapore is “not diverse.”

The student, who goes by @yuhskinsdry on the platform, posted her video on Monday (Sept 15), and it has since gotten over 68,000 views and almost 300 comments, with many TikTok users explaining to the post author why Singapore is diverse.

@yuhskinsdry said that she had been informed that Singapore is diverse since it’s an international hub. However, she was surprised during her time in the city-state to find that it was not what she expected.

Quick research showed her that 75 per cent of the people are Chinese, 14 per cent Malay and 9 per cent Indian. Meanwhile, Toronto, where she grew up, was “a lot more diverse,” with white people making up 44 per cent of the population, and South Asians (14 per cent), Chinese (11 per cent), and black people (10 per cent) also making up large segments of the population.

She ended her video by saying, “Singapore is still pretty diverse compared to Asian countries, but if you were to compare it to some of the cities in North America, which were shaped a lot by immigration, it’s definitely not the same.”

Now, Singapore is considered to be diverse not only because of the ethnicities represented in the city-state, but also because of religious and linguistic diversity. Also, as she mentioned, because the city-state is a global hub for finance and trade, people from many countries have chosen to work and live there. Moreover, supporting diversity is an important part of government policy.

“Diversity doesn’t mean an equal representation of each racial group,” a commenter wrote.

“That’s debatable…While 75% are Chinese, this ignores the cultural differences within the makeup. The Chinese here aren’t all Han Chinese, but host groups like Teochew, Cantonese, and others. This also includes Chinese Malay synchronism, such as the Paranakan. We also host large communities of people from all around the world…

Demographic data points do not tell the whole story. I would argue that from an anthropological PoV, this video has a limited understanding of diversity, and if you would like to understand more, I would be happy to introduce you to more perspectives,” pointed out another.

“But what are we supposed to do with these statistics, though? Diversity is multidimensional. It’s not just a headcount of different groups,” a TikTok user chimed in.

“It’s multicultural but not as diverse in terms of the number of different ethnicities represented. What it gets praised for is how it manages the different communities to ensure harmony. But I don’t think it ever sold itself as having a wide range of different ethnicities. It’s just a well-managed city-state that seems, on the surface at least, to maintain ethnic harmony amongst the ethnicities that are represented within its borders,” another wrote. /TISG

