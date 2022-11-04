Home News Loh Kean Yew makes it to the quarter-finals! Can he take Hylo...

Loh Kean Yew makes it to the quarter-finals! Can he take Hylo Open again this year?

Photo: FB screengrab/thenewsingapore

Loh won the Hylo Open last year... He may be able to do it again this year. The scores do look promising.

By Anna Maria Romero
A championship is once again within the grasp of national badminton player Loh Kean Yew, who racked up successive wins in this year’s Hylo Open at Saarlandhalle in Saarbrücken, Germany.

Loh won the Hylo Open in November of last year, defeating Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia, who bowed out in the third set due to an injury. A month later, Loh won the 2021 BWF World Championships men’s singles tournament in Huelva, Spain, becoming Singapore’s first-ever men’s singles world champion.

For this year’s Hylo Open, Loh bested China’s Shi Yuqi, 21-5, 22-20, in the first round of the match on Nov 2, just two weeks after Shi, currently ranked 37th in the world, had won the Denmark Open. And on Thursday (Nov 3), he won over Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rustavito, 17-21, 21-15, 21-19, in three sets, in a game that lasted almost an hour.

Highlights of that night-biter of a match can be seen below:

Loh is ranked world number 5, while Shesar is ranked 23rd.

On Friday, Loh faces another formidable opponent from Indonesia, world number 6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, who bested Loh at the semi-finals of this year’s Singapore Open.

The Singaporean 2021 World Champion has reached the quarter-finals thrice in the past month.

On Oct 21, in just half an hour, Loh bested Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen, arguably the best male badminton player in the world at the moment, at the Denmark Open, 21-17 and 21-10, ending the Danish champion’s 39-game winning streak.

However, a few days later, it was Axelsen’s turn to trounce Loh at the French Open quarter-finals 21-11, 21-17, going on to beat his countryman, Rasmus Gemke, to take the title for the men’s singles. 

2 in a row: Loh Kean Yew racks up another win at Denmark Open; faces Viktor Axelsen in quarter-final

