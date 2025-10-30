// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Photo: Facebook screenshot/oursingaporearmy
Featured NewsLifestyleSingapore News
3 min.Read

‘Can a S’porean get kicked out of National Service?’ — ‘Non-S’porean’ asks after a local told him he ‘got out of NS by faking a psychotic episode’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: When one non-Singaporean man met a Singaporean peer abroad, he wasn’t expecting the conversation to dive into national defence, dishonour, and a possible act of theatrical escape.

“He (Singaporean) mentioned that he never finished his national service and got ‘kicked out’ — dishonourably discharged, I believe — after only a year,” the non-Singaporean shared his encounter on the r/askSingapore subreddit. “From what I hear, he didn’t have any diagnosed medical issues or mental disorders. He just acted out badly enough and faked a psychotic episode to get out of NS (National Service).”

Confused by the apparent exception, he then added, “But I thought even individuals with mental illness or limited physical capability served their time in national service as a desk jockey?”

Singaporeans were quick to respond. Many shared stories of peers who served despite amputations, chronic illness, or even post-jail terms. One Singaporean recalled:

“Heck, I know of people missing one arm who still had to serve their 2 years,” while another added, “You don’t get released early unless you renounce your citizenship, or it’s some serious medical reason. Even if you committed a serious crime… you’ll serve a civilian jail term, then a military jail term, and then… continue your service.”

Most Singaporeans believe the bragging peer may not be telling the full story—or any story rooted in reality, for that matter. Others suspect he could have simply been downgraded to a non-combat role.

“He may have been ‘kicked out’ of his combat unit to a deskbound job,” one commenter speculated, or he could be living overseas long enough to avoid reservist call-ups, giving the illusion of a full exit.

However, if there’s one thing the comments agreed on, it’s this: “Huge red flag! No one normal would be sharing such information, even if it’s fake. Avoid him like the plague.”

Far from earning admiration, this “dishonourably discharged” tale sparked concern and distaste among Singaporeans online. National Service might not be universally loved, but it’s a common bond forged in sweat, blisters, and BMT (Basic Military Training) breakfasts. Boasting about dodging it—especially through deceit—is about as appealing as showing off a fake degree at a job interview.

Or as another Singaporean sharply fired: “Being a spoilt brat with resources to get the necessary diagnosis isn’t clever—it’s pathetic!”

So, can a Singaporean really get kicked out of NS? Technically, yes, but only with very severe, certified medical reasons. Otherwise, even jail isn’t a free pass. You still serve NS, one way or another.

And for those who think dishonour is a flex, Singaporeans aren’t buying it. Such misbehaviour raised eyebrows among them. As most Singaporeans know, National Service is not some casual summer internship you can ghost halfway. It’s a compulsory two-year rite of passage for all male citizens and second-generation permanent residents (PR). Skipping it is illegal. Evading it is punishable. And faking a breakdown, that’s not a way out, and it’s a surefire way into detention barracks.

“You can’t get ‘kicked out’ as it’s mandatory service,” as one Singaporean clarified. “Misbehaviour just lands you in Detention Barracks (army prison),” he added.

As such, unless there’s a medically certified reason—whether psychiatric or physical—the door out of NS doesn’t swing open easily. Even then, the process involves rigorous scrutiny by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Medical Board.

So, a dramatic act or even an Oscar-worthy meltdown just won’t cut it.

Read related: ‘My SG citizenship got rejected while serving NS!’ — Man says, ‘I don’t know what else it takes to be a Singaporean anymore…’

